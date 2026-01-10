Freshmen Shine in Alabama Gymnastics' Season-Opening Win over Clemson

Ashley Johnston's lineups are full of veterans, but it was the freshmen who stole the show in Alabama gymnastics' season opener at Clemson on Friday night.

Alabama set the tone with a strong uneven bars rotation right out the gate and never looked back on the way to a 197.475-196.500 win over Clemson. It is the highest season-openings score in program history.

In her first ever collegiate routine, true freshman Azaraya Ra-Akbar was nearly perfect with a 9.975 on a stunning even bars routine. Her 9.975 was the highest score of any gymnast all night. However, that wasn't her only good score of the night. She also earned a 9.875 on vault and 9.85 on floor exercise.

WELCOME TO COLLEGIATE GYMNASTICS, MISS AZA



9.975 for the freshman!!



Also making her collegiate debut, Jasmine Cawley won the all around with a 39.475. She won the vault title with a 9.9 and also scored 9.9 on balance beam for the Crimson Tide. Both Cawley and Ra-Akbar let the college gymnastics world know what kind of talent they will be bringing at Alabama over the next four seasons.

Johnston also had enough trust in her true freshmen to have them anchor and lead off multiple lineups.

Alabama scored a 49.425 on bars, beam and floor. The beam score would've been the team's third-highest all of last season. Chloe LaCoursiere set a new career high with a 9.925, and Gabby Ladanyi tied her career best with the same score. Alabama had pointed toes and stuck landings on bars with powerful and dynamic routines on floor exercise.

Vault was the Tide's lowest-scoring event with a 49.200, but each gymnast in the lineup did a 10.0 start value vault. Cawley's Yurchenko 1.5 was the best of the night.

Starting off the season with a 197.475 on the road is a great start and score to build upon for the rest of the year. Next up for the Crimson Tide will be the SEC opener at Florida on Jan. 16 at 6 p.m.

