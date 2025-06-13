Friday Frenzy: Diving into Sports Chaos on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's dive into the Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we tackle a number of different sports topics from the college athletics world. The program discusses pregame playlists, recruiting updates as it relates to media, two strange stories relating to the Tennessee Volunteers, the NCAA Track and Field finals and the role the media plays in creating interest for events.
The program opens by reading lyrics from the last song on Ryan Grubb's pregame playlist. Are you excited for the new Crimson Tide offensive coordinator?
We move into the Alabama football recruiting rumore mill as Courtney Morgan tweeted out the bat signal on Thurday. He was followed by On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett teasing the Crimson Tide fanbase as the program welcomes a number of big recruits this weekend.
The program then flows into a bit of a scandalous story as a former Tennessee football player's found himself in a lot of hot water. How many people can you scam before things start to catch up? A second Tennessee story is highlighted as Zakai Zeigler's petition for more NCAA eligibility appears unsuccessful.
We then turn to Friday's NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Finals as the Crimson Tide looks for two big performances. The voicemail line gets utilized as we listen to memories from Hayward Stadium and how NCAA track and field shifted in the 1980s into what we're familia with now.
