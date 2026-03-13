Ryan Grubb Makes Headlines and Alabama's Good SEC Tournament Fortune on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we prepare for tonight's SEC Tournament quarterfinal game between Alabama and Ole Miss. The program starts with football topics after visiting with the Alabama offensive coordinator, transitions to basketball and then has a short baseball preview as the Crimson Tide opens SEC play this weekend.

The program begins with returning to the football practice field yesterday and discussing what offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said in the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility. Grubb confirmed what Fernandez said about the quarterbacks on Thursday, but said they were better in the first two days of spring practice. Grubb continued in his press conference and made headlines, naming Jackson Lloyd the Crimson Tide's starting left tackle. The program dives into that decision and discusses the potential advantage of naming Lloyd the starter that early.

Next on the football side, we chat about Ryan Coleman-Williams briefly as the receiver discusses his name and number change with the media on Thursday.

The program then transitions into weekend action as Alabama gets its SEC Tournament started with a quarterfinal matchup against Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide dominated the Rebels last month in Oxford in their first game without Charles Bediako, is there any way Alabama is upset in Bridgestone Arena?

We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel State Farm in Alabama for your insurance needs. Like a good neighbor, Derek Daniel is there. We're also proud to partner with Purple Turtle Roofing on the program. From your first call to the final nail, our mission is to make sure you feel confident, cared for, and covered, literally.

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. CT.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.