Gabby Gladieux Nearing Perfection on Floor Exercise: 'We All Want the 10'

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Gabby Gladieux has come close to perfection multiple times in her collegiate career, at least in the eyes of the judges. The crowd inside of Coleman Coliseum last Friday was ready to give the senior a perfect 10 for her floor routine in the win over Missouri.

Gladieux scored a 9.975, meaning one of the judges did give her a 10 and didn't see any deductions.

We’re all still waiting…!



Career-high tying 9.975 from Gabby G 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1DddWbDeNL — Alabama Gymnastics (@BamaGymnastics) January 24, 2026

The routine against Mizzou marked the fifth time in her career (2024 vs. Georgia, 2024 Super 16, 2025 vs. LSU and 2025 at Arkansas) that Gladieux scored a 9.975 on floor exercise, but she is still searching for the elusive 10.

"We all want the 10, right?" Alabama head coach Ashley Johnston said. "That’s the thing, we all want the 10. We’ve seen Gabby just earn it week after week after week in her approach, in how she goes out there and just lights the place up through her gymnastics, through her energy. She’s such a dynamic competitor, and I think something that Gabby’s worked really hard on is wanting something, but not needing something. Knowing that her approach, and giving it everything that she’s good, being all in and invested, that is enough. And letting the outcome take care of itself. Honestly, for her to just step up and continue to do that— be all in and invested— and the result will take care of itself.”

Gladieux is one of the most dynamic floor performers in the country and has routinely found herself not only in the floor lineup, but in the Crimson Tide's anchor spot on the rotation since her freshman season. She is currently ranked ninth in the country on the event while also competing in the all-around for the Crimson Tide each week.

Gymnastics is a subjective sport, and the scoring is truly out of the gymnasts' hands. Johnston makes sure her team isn't focused on any individual score, but it feels almost inevitable that a 10 is coming for Gladieux on the floor exercise at some point during her senior season.

"For me, I like to keep it simple," Gladieux said after the Missouri meet. "I just do my average. Everything I do in the gym, just rinse and repeat. Knowing that my teammates have my back, it makes my job pretty easy."

She will have another chance to earn a perfect score in front of the home crowd when the No. 3 Crimson Tide takes on No. 22 Oregon State inside Coleman Coliseum on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Read more on BamaCentral: