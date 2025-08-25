Game Week Has Arrived on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's kick off game week with a Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez and Hunter Brantley. The trio dives into a few Week 0 games before discussing Florida State's wide receiver corps and how the Crimson Tide defense will have to play against the Seminoles.
The program opens on the voicemail line by taking Dax's call on the SEC moving to a 9-game schedule. We didn't dive too deeply into it as we spent most of Friday's show discussing the issue, but the show did urge the Alabama athletic department to keep all of its previously scheduled Power 4 games on the future slates.
We move from the voicemail line into Florida State's wide receiver corps to discuss Duece Robinson, Squirrel White and Gavin Blackwell. How much will the trio challenge Alabama's defensive backs? Do they even need to be dynamic in order for the Seminoles to upset the Crimson Tide? Gaither calls for a look at Nick Marshall and Diego Pavia to guess as to how Thomas Castellanos will have to play to beat Alabama.
The show dives into the Crimson Tide's 13.5-point line on Saturday and debates which side of the wager we fall on and ways we see the line being dangerous for gamblers everywhere. After discussing the Seminoles' offense we turn to the Alabama defense and discuss wrinkles and deviations we may see from the Crimson Tide defense on Saturday to try to slow down the Gus Bus before finishing the program with Ty Simpson's challenge in Tallahassee. Will Simpson be able to diagnose Tony White's 3-3-5 defensive scheme?
While Alabama's immediate challenge is Florida State, how will the Crimson Tide coaching staff use concepts the influence future opponents this weekend?
