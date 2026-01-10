Rising Junior Defensive Back Returning to Alabama for 2026 Season

Alabama defensive back Red Morgan, who just completed his sophomore season in a Crimson Tide uniform, is returning to the program for his junior year. Morgan's return was confirmed by Alabama's NIL collective on Saturday morning.

Morgan started five of Alabama's last six contests during the 2025-26 campaign, including both College Football Playoff games. His playing time had previously increased as the season went along, with defensive coordinator Kane Wommack saying after the Crimson Tide's home win over Tennessee in October that Morgan's on-field consistency was much-improved.

The rising junior has 34 tackles (four for loss) through 27 games in his Alabama career. He had four total tackles in two consecutive 2025 games, against LSU and Oklahoma. The latter matchup served as Morgan's first career collegiate start.

Originally a Florida State commit, Morgan (who saw the field in 12 games as a true freshman) was described by Wommack last month as the best striker among players in the Alabama defensive unit. He played in all 15 games as a sophomore. With extensive action under his belt up to this point, the former four-star adds speed, versatility and skill to the defensive backfield.

"He can cover a lot of ground in a short amount of time," Wommack said on Oct. 20. "[He] can close space but can also finish on the ball carrier."

Multiple defensive backs who were part of the Alabama team in 2025 will not be returning to the squad in 2026. Kameron Howard (who signed with Boston College) and Cam Calhoun both officially entered the transfer portal after the end of the season. DaShawn Jones and Domani Jackson, both former transfers themselves, are out of eligibility.

Alabama's starting safeties, Bray Hubbard and Keon Sabb, are both eligible to run it back for another season in the fall but can also enter the 2026 NFL Draft. The defensive back room lost a player entering Morgan's sophomore season for reasons other than a transfer or professional move: former Crimson Tide cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe switched to playing wide receiver. Mbakwe has since transferred out of the program, making a move to Georgia Tech.

Morgan is originally from the state of Alabama, hailing from and attending high school in Phenix City, Ala. He made his Crimson Tide debut in the 2024 season opener at home against Western Kentucky, recording his first college tackle, and only missed one game that season (Missouri).

