Greg McElroy's Comments About Alabama's Tight End Depth: Just a Minute
Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy witnessed the Crimson Tide's first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday. Though the 2009 national champion was impressed by what he saw from the unit at this stage of fall camp, he did come away pondering how the tight end group might turn out.
"I’m curious to see how the pecking order is ultimately going to end up at tight end," McElroy said Monday morning on his radio show, "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," when addressing areas on the team he might have found concerning.
That curiosity is fairly well-founded, given Alabama's documented issues at the position from an availability standpoint this offseason. Springtime injuries were not the only question marks at tight end. Though the room has a clear-cut starter, Josh Cuevas, it is replacing Robbie Ouzts and CJ Dippre.
The spring portal window provided additional depth at tight end for Kalen DeBoer's squad with the transfer additions of Jack Sammarco (West Virginia) and Brody Dalton (Troy). Jay Lindsey, the only healthy scholarship tight end in the spring, is back, as is Danny Lewis Jr.
At Alabama's media day last Monday, Cuevas himself mentioned that Weber State transfer Peter Knudson, another new face at tight end, had stepped up alongside Lindsey during the spring while he and his teammates were dealing with injury problems.
McElroy also evaluated the quarterbacks. The clock is ticking on the offseason, and soon the official starter for the August 30 season opener at Florida State will have to be named. In the view of the former multi-year Alabama starter, the order is clear but the team is going to be fine no matter who takes the snaps.
"I think it’s pretty clear what the pecking order is right now... But I think you should feel good about whoever plays quarterback for the Tide this year, I think they’re going to be in good hands. I really believe that to be the case," McElroy said Monday.
"He looks very in control," McElroy added about Ty Simpson, who appears the most likely option to be Alabama's next starting quarterback. "Now, were there a couple of throws that he would have maybe would have liked to have back? Sure. But guess what? It’s practice nine. You’re going to miss a couple, it just is what it is, and that’s a good defense too... I was really impressed by what I saw from him."