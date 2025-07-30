2025 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Tight Ends
Alabama lost two key players from its tight end group after last season. Robbie Ouzts was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks, and CJ Dippre signed a free-agent deal with the New England Patriots. Former Washington transfer Josh Cuevas figures to lead the room, though he is not the sole returning player.
The Crimson Tide's tight ends did not have a banner spring. All of the scholarship players were hurt except for redshirt freshman Jay Lindsey. The coaching staff had to work around a lack of depth at the position for that short while, but multiple players can contribute in fall camp and once the season begins.
Apart from Cuevas, Lindsey and redshirt junior Danny Lewis Jr. are back. The team further added four new tight ends via the transfer portal. Freshman Kaleb Edwards, a four-star recruit, is in the mix as well. Between roles as pass-catchers and/or blockers, many different names can factor into the equation at tight end when the regular season gets underway late next month.
Projected Depth Chart
1. Josh Cuevas
2. Danny Lewis Jr.
3. Brody Dalton
2025 Alabama Tight Ends:
Marshall Pritchett- Freshman, 6-5, 248 lbs
Pritchett, a former four-star who played high school football in Georgia, hauled in 10 touchdown catches to go with 679 receiving yards as a senior last year. He had multiple other SEC offers, including one from Auburn, before deciding to come to Alabama.
Peyton Fox- Senior, 6-4, 250 lbs
A local player who originally hails from Pelham, Ala., Fox made his Crimson Tide debut last season during his third season with the program. He appeared in games against Western Kentucky (the season opener) and Mercer, but did not log any stats.
Lane Whisenhunt- Junior, 6-2, 225 lbs
Entering his junior season, Whisenhunt has yet to play in his first college contest. Like Fox, his hometown is not far from the Capstone. He played football and wrestled at Vestavia Hills High School. Despite his surname, Whisenhunt is of no relation to former Alabama assistant and former NFL head coach Ken Whisenhunt.
Jayden Hobson- Redshirt sophomore, 6-5, 255 lbs
Hobson committed to Alabama in March after stops at Mississippi State and South Alabama. It's a homecoming for him, since he played at two high schools in Tuscaloosa (Paul W. Bryant and Hillcrest). He has dropped weight and switched from the offensive line to tight end.
Josh Cuevas- Redshirt senior, 6-3, 256 lbs
Alabama is Cuevas' third school, but for the probable starter in his position group heading into the coming season, his role is a crucial one. He joined Kalen DeBoer when the latter was hired away from Washington prior to last season and caught 16 passes for 218 yards with a score during his first foray in crimson and white. He is the most experienced player in the room.
Kaleb Edwards- Freshman, 6-6, 264 lbs
Edwards' size immediately stands out. He's a California native who closed out his prep career as a four-star recruiting prospect and one of the best at tight end in the country. Edwards played on both sides of the football during his final season in high school. A likely future playmaker beyond the 2025 season, Edwards is one of the rising freshmen who could see meaningful reps this fall.
Jack Sammarco- Sophomore, 6-5, 252 lbs
Alabama got the commitment of Sammarco during the spring portal window. At West Virginia as a freshman, he played in 13 games. However, Sammarco did not play much of a factor on the stat sheet, bringing in one pass as a Mountaineer.
Peter Knudson- Redshirt senior, 6-4, 246 lbs
For the last five seasons, Knudson has played for Weber State. His final season of collegiate eligibility will be spent in Tuscaloosa after he committed to the program in early January. His 2024 numbers weren't the flashiest (nine catches, 63 yards and a touchdown across 12 games). Even so, Knudson brings multiple years' worth of prior experience to his new destination.
Danny Lewis Jr.- Redshirt junior, 6-5, 254 lbs
In addition to his duties as a tight end, Lewis has carved out a role on special teams over three seasons in Tuscaloosa. He has been in 32 games since the 2022 season but not recorded a reception since his first, a five-yard grab in 2023 against Chattanooga. However, he is slated for a larger offensive role in the fall with elevated positional importance and a need for more than one versatile tight end.
Jay Lindsey- Redshirt freshman, 6-5, 255 lbs
Lindsey holds the distinction of having been the only healthy scholarship tight end during spring practice in 2025, giving him plenty of chances to make strides and impress. He made one catch for five yards last year while seeing the field in three games: Western Kentucky, Wisconsin and Mercer. His role could be set to expand after he effectively had to carry the load of an entire position group on his back.
Brody Dalton- Redshirt senior, 6-5, 251 lbs
Dalton has kept his college career in the state of Alabama, with the bulk of his work coming in the 21 games he played for Troy from 2023-24. He had his most productive year last season, finding paydirt three times in his 15 receptions for 188 yards. Dalton committed to the Crimson Tide a short while after Sammarco in the spring, profiling as someone who can make a potential impact.
