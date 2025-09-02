How Can Alabama Football Get Back on Track? The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire up a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we give Woods a chance to react to Saturday's horrible Alabama loss to Florida State. The program continues to detail what went wrong in Tallahassee, discusses what the Crimson Tide coaching staff had to say on Monday and takes two voicemails as we try to move forward.
The program opens with Woods giving his initial reaction to Alabama's devastating loss to Florida State in his return to the program. Woods discusses his surprise and disgust as the Crimson Tide was bullied in Doak-Campbell Stadium.
We then dive into what we heard on Monday from head coach Kalen DeBoer, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack as the trio spent time with the media to further detail what went wrong for the program against the Seminoles. Does DeBoer use the media to his advantage? How could he step his game up at the podium?
The show then discusses Wommack's perspective on the Ipads on the sidelines. Is the coaching staff getting paralyzed by over analysis? How would Woods fix the defense if he were in charge? We discuss what Alabama can do at different positions despite the season already going.
How does DeBoer approach this week's matchup with ULM? Does he send a message to players who didn't get enough effort by sitting them on Saturday? What is the risk involved with that? Does the team have enough depth to use the bench as punishment?
We branch out just a bit as the program tackles two takes that drove our host crazy from the weekend involving Arch Manning and Justice Haynes before taking two voicemail reactions to the weekend's awful Alabama football performance.
