How to Watch Alabama Football Against No. 1 Indiana in Rose Bowl

For the second time in three seasons, the Alabama football team has made it to the Rose Bowl. The Crimson Tide, after its win Friday at Oklahoma in the opening round of the College Football Playoff, locked up a spot in Pasadena against No. 1 Indiana in the national quarterfinals. The two schools have never played one another on the gridiron before.

The game, as is tradition, is set to take place on New Year's Day. The winner will move on to the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, one step away from the national title game. Alabama lost the 2024 Rose Bowl in overtime to Michigan in Nick Saban's final game as a head coach.

How to Watch: Alabama vs. Indiana (2026 Rose Bowl)

Who: No. 9 Alabama (11-3) vs. No. 1 Indiana (13-0)

What: 2026 Rose Bowl, 2025-26 College Football Playoff quarterfinal

When: Thursday, January 1, 2026

Where: Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California

TV and kickoff time: 3 p.m. CT on ESPN

SiriusXM: Home 84, Away 82

Series: No previous meetings

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide overcame a 17-0 deficit at No. 8 Oklahoma in the first round of the College Football Playoff in Norman, scoring 27 unanswered points and ending the game on a 34-7 run to eliminate the Sooners from the postseason. It was Alabama's first win over Oklahoma in three attempts since Kalen DeBoer took over as head coach in 2024.

Last time out, Indiana: The Hoosiers clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the 12-team College Football Playoff by winning the Big Ten Championship Game against Ohio State 13-10. Eventual Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, then-No. 2 Indiana's star quarterback, was named the game's MVP. Both teams were unbeaten and ranked No. 1 and No. 2 entering the game.

Full College Football Bowl Schedule (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Monday, Dec. 22

2 p.m. | Utah State vs. Washington State | Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (Boise, Idaho) | ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 23

2 p.m. | Louisville vs. Toledo | Boca Raton Bowl (Boca Raton, Fla.) | ESPN

5:30 p.m. | Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss. | New Orleans Bowl (New Orleans, La.) | ESPN

9 p.m. | Ohio vs. UNLV | Frisco Bowl (Frisco, Texas) | ESPN

Wednesday, Dec. 24

8 p.m. | Cal vs. Hawai'i | Hawai'i Bowl (Honolulu, Hawai'i) | ESPN

Friday, Dec. 26

1 p.m. | Northwestern vs. Central Michigan | GameAbove Sports Bowl (Detroit, Mich.) | ESPN

4:30 p.m. | New Mexico vs. Minnesota | Rate Bowl (Phoenix, Ariz.) | ESPN

8 p.m. | UTSA vs. FIU | First Responder Bowl (Dallas, Texas) | ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 27

11 a.m. | East Carolina vs. Pitt | Military Bowl (Annapolis, Md.) | ESPN

12 p.m. | Clemson vs. Penn State | Pinstripe Bowl (Bronx, N.Y.) | ABC

2:15 p.m. | UConn vs. Army | Fenway Bowl (Boston, Mass.) | ESPN

3:30 p.m. | No. 12 BYU vs. No. 22 Georgia Tech | Pop-Tarts Bowl (Orlando, Fla.) | ABC

4:30 p.m. | Miami (OH) vs. Fresno State | Arizona Bowl (Tucson, Ariz.) | The CW Network

5:45 p.m. | UNT vs. San Diego State | New Mexico Bowl (Albuquerque, N.M.) | ESPN

7:30 p.m. | No. 19 Virginia vs. Missouri | Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.) | ABC

9:15 p.m. | No. 21 Houston vs. LSU | Texas Bowl (Houston, Texas) | ESPN

Monday, Dec. 29

2 p.m. | Georgia Southern vs. App State | Birmingham Bowl (Birmingham, Ala.) | ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 30

2 p.m. | Louisiana Tech vs. Coastal Carolina | Independence Bowl (Shreveport, La.) | ESPN

5:30 p.m. | Tennessee vs. Illinois | Music City Bowl (Nashville, Tenn.) | ESPN

9 p.m. | No. 16 Southern Cal. vs. TCU | Alamo Bowl (San Antonio, Texas) | ESPN

Wednesday, Dec. 31

12 p.m. | No. 14 Vanderbilt vs. No. 23 Iowa | ReliaQuest Bowl (Tampa, Fla.) | ESPN

2 p.m. | Duke vs. Arizona State | Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas) | CBS

3 p.m. | No. 13 Texas vs. No. 18 Michigan | Citrus Bowl (Orlando, Fla.) | ABC

3:30 p.m. | No. 15 Utah vs. Nebraska | Las Vegas Bowl (Las Vegas, Nev.) | ESPN

7:30 p.m. | No. 2 Ohio State vs. TBD | Cotton Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal) (Arlington, Texas) | ESPN

Thursday, Jan. 1

12 p.m. | No. 4 Texas Tech vs. TBD | Orange Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal) (Miami, Fla.) | ESPN

4 p.m. | No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 9 Alabama | Rose Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal) (Pasadena, Ca.) | ESPN

8 p.m. | No. 3 Georgia vs. TBD | Sugar Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal) (New Orleans, La.) | ESPN

Friday, Jan. 2

1 p.m. | Rice vs. Texas State | Armed Forces Bowl (Fort Worth, Texas) | ESPN

4:30 p.m. | Navy vs. Cincinnati | Liberty Bowl (Memphis, Tenn.) | ESPN

8 p.m. | Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State | Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, N.C.) | ESPN

8 p.m. | SMU vs. Arizona | Holiday Bowl (San Diego) | FOX

Thursday, Jan. 8

7:30 p.m. | Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal) (Glendale, Ariz.) | ESPN

Friday, Jan. 9

7:30 p.m. | Peach Bowl (CFP Semifinal) (Atlanta, Ga.) | ESPN

Monday, Jan. 19

7:30 p.m. | College Football Playoff National Championship Game (Miami, Fla.) | ESPN

