How Does Keelon Russell Fit in Kalen DeBoer's Offense on The Joe Gaither Show
Alabama football got a significant win on the recruiting trail on Tuesday as Kalen DeBoer secured his first quarterback commitment as head coach of the Crimson Tide. Let's lead off the Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show" by discussing Keelon Russell even more and why he may fit perfectly in DeBoer's offense.
Many of DeBoer's detractors were quick to point out Russell's previous commitment to SMU saying Russell wasn't good enough to get attention from bigger programs. However, a deeper look shows he was persued by a number of Power Four schools and recruiting rankings consider him to be one of the best quarterbacks in the class.
So why did DeBoer opt for Russell instead of the other higher rated quarterbacks? Recruiting is about timing and opportunity and while the Class of 2025 still has almost seven months before early signing day quarterbacks often get scooped up pretty quickly. Alabama was in on two quarterbacks with higher ratings, but the change from Nick Saban to DeBoer created complications.
We put Russell's Hudl tape into the background and start to examine his skillsets as he led Duncanville to two straight Texas Class 6A State Championships. While he's listed at 175 pounds its clear that he plays bigger than that and is an effective runner when his name is called. The most impressive part of his game on film is his effortless ability to throw the ball down the field, something DeBoer's been known for in each place he's coached.
After wrapping up the Russell discussion the program transitions to the NBA to talk with Matt Guzman of SpursCentral about the NBA Finals and the Spurs offseason.
We finish the Wednesday program by hanging out with Austin Bidwell of RoyalsCentral as Kansas City has a huge series with the Cleveland Guardians.
