How Former Alabama Golfers Performed Round 1 at The Masters: Roll Call, April 11, 2025
The most prestigious tournament in the sport of golf opened on Thursday with the first round of the 2025 Masters in Augusta, Georgia. Alabama is represented by three former Crimson Tide golfers: Nick Dunlap, Davis Riley and Justin Thomas.
Riley and Thomas are both tied for 38th after shooting a 1-over-par 73. Thomas is making his 10th Masters start, making the cut in seven of his previous nine trips. This is Riley's first time competing at The Masters.
The course wasn't as kind to Dunlap, who is playing in his second Masters. Dunlap is in dead last by 11 strokes after shooting a 90 at 18-over.
Justin Rose leads the entire field after Day 1 at 7-under. All the golfers will be back on the course at Augusta National on Friday.
Former Alabama golfers Day 1 results at 2025 Masters
Davis Riley– 73, +1, T38.
Justin Thomas– 73, +1, T38.
Nick Dunlap– 90, +18, 95th.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Track and Field in Crimson Tide Invitational, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, All Day
- Men's tennis at LSU, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 5 p.m. CT
- Women's tennis at Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, 5 p.m.
- Baseball vs. Mississippi State, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 6 p.m., SEC Network+
Crimson Tide Results:
No events scheduled
Did You Notice?
- The Southeastern Conference released the 2025 conference volleyball schedule on Thursday. Home SEC contests for Alabama in 2025 include Texas A&M (Oct. 5), LSU (Oct. 10), Texas (Oct. 12), Tennessee (Oct. 24), Kentucky (Oct. 26), Vanderbilt (Nov. 14) and Missouri (Nov. 16). The Crimson Tide has road games at Auburn (Sept. 26), Florida (Sept. 28), Mississippi State (Oct. 3), Georgia (Oct. 17), South Carolina (Oct. 19), Ole Miss (Oct. 31), Arkansas (Nov. 5) and Oklahoma (Nov. 7).
- Alabama men's tennis sophomore Andrii Zimnokh was named to the SEC Community Service Team.
- Graduate Sara Nayar from women's tennis was also named to the SEC Community Service Team.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
132 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
April 11, 1961: Algernon Blair, Inc. of Montgomery won the bid to expand Denny Stadium from its capacity of 31,000 to 43,000 by the Tuscaloosa opener with North Carolina State on October 14. Work would begin immediately on the expansion, which included 6,000 additional seats on both the east and west sides as well as a new two-level press box with an elevator. The cost of the project was $408,000. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“The coaches in the NFL respect Coach Saban. They respect his opinion. I think for me to be able to play under him and produce the way I did and be able to learn his system and be a leader back there, I think it only just adds to the positives for me. Then for him to be able to vouch for me — ‘This guy can play at the next level' — I think that's only going to help me." — Former Alabama safety Rashad Johnson (2005-08)