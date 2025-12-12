Alabama OL Wilkin Formby Opens Up About Move From Tackle to Guard

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama offensive lineman Wilkin Formby has had his ups and downs at the right tackle spot over the past couple of seasons.

Alabama coaches raved about numerous players who showed great improvement in the spring and summer, and Formby was towards the top of the list. The Crimson Tide commended his differences in maturity, the weight room and his technique, but he hasn't exactly shined at the right tackle spot.

The offensive line underwent constant substitutions early in the season, and it got to a point where freshman Michael Carroll was competing with Formby at his position. But after numerous other combinations, Alabama seems to have finally found its solution to the right side of the offensive line, as Carroll plays tackle, while Formby is at guard.

"It's definitely been a different experience," Formby said on Friday. "It's not something I expected at all going into this year. I've never played guard before in my life. Getting moved into guard, I've definitely had some ups and downs, getting used to it and stuff. But it's been a pretty smooth transition.

"It's not like I'm playing on the left side, I've been playing on the right side. Obviously, if you play right tackle, you have to know what the right guard is doing on almost every single play. Also, having older guys in our room, along with other coaches in our room, just being able to help me transition has been good.

"Basically the message was like 'You're playing good ball at tackle, but for our offense...this is going to fit our scheme better if you play guard.' That's just what they needed. I'm not going to say no, I just want to help the team win in any way possible. I'm thankful for any role on this team and to have an opportunity to help our team. That was really all I cared about and that's just been my focus is helping our team."

Formby said that he enjoys playing guard as there's "something fun about being inside and being able to be physical and nasty." These are two adjectives that will be needed on Dec. 19 against Oklahoma in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Alabama's offense has struggled the past few weeks, including a 23-21 home loss to the Sooners on Nov. 15. Formby explained that after the Tide logged negative rushing yards in the SEC Championship loss to Georgia, the film study was "just like every other game."

"We come and we go to work," Formby said. "The offensive line takes ownership for the things that we need to fix and improve on, and if anything, it gives you motivation at the next practice, like it was today. Motivation for the next week."

Formby listed what Alabama's offense must improve on ahead of the Oklahoma rematch in Norman, Okla.

"I think everybody has their individual things, but as a group, just having more camaraderie on the field, better communication and just overall, knowing our game plan inside out. Just going out, executing it and don't let the moment get too big for anybody."

