Keelon Russell Hits New Gear as Alabama's Offense Soars: Film Breakdown

Keelon Russell showed the entire world why he was Alabama's starter on Saturday.

His final statline (23-for-30, 320 yards, 3 touchdowns) was incredible, but the bigger story was just how fluid Alabama's offense looked for the majority of the game. Russell played like a veteran, and the ceiling for offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb's team has risen as a result.

There are about a hundred different things we could focus on in this film breakdown, but today I have selected a handful of plays, drives, and trends that I believe best exemplify Russell's breakout day.

A Perfect Five-Snap Sequence

Russell's takeover began with 9:42 to play in the second quarter, and Alabama trailing 21-6. Russell orchestrated a 12-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off by this Cederian Morgan touchdown.

That was the final snap before the painstaking lightning delay sent the teams to the locker rooms with 2:34 to play in the half. When Russell returned to the field, he picked up right where he left off. Taking over with 97 seconds to play after a Seminole thee and out, he found Rico Scott for 17 yards on the first play of the drive.

This is just an excellent ball from the sophomore. He knows Scott has the matchup he likes, and is willing to stand tall in the face of a well-timed blitz to deliver the strike at the perfect moment.

From there, life got easier as Ryan Coleman-Williams took a screen 46 yards to the house to bring Alabama back within one score.

Scott's blocking (see the 18-second mark) is what makes this possible. He's been arguably the best blocking receiver on the team through three games, which has contributed in no small manner to his vastly increased usage.

Alabama then got a gift as the Seminoles again were forced to punt, and Russell would not be denied. First, a 40-yard hookup with Lotzeir Brooks.

And then a 17-yard touchdown to Kaleb Edwards to give Alabama a 26-21 halftime lead.

There you have it: one of the best unbroken five-snap sequences you will ever see. Russell threw for 140 yards (28 yards per completion) and three touchdowns in that stretch. He played with a new level of confidence from this point forward, which was very well-earned as, for the first time in two-and-a-half games under center, Russell truly looked like a veteran.

Learning to Take the Yards

And here we have Russell continuing to do veteran things. With Alabama facing a second and nine and looking to extend its lead, the sophomore makes a very routine play.

The monotony of this snap is why it warrants recognition. Two weeks ago, Russell is not getting this ball to Marshall Pritchett. He's moving around the pocket, waiting for someone to get open, maybe finding them for a big gain, most likely bringing up third and long. Russell admitted post game that he still has to do a better job of "getting the easy ones," but this was one of the many snaps that showed he is taking steps forward.

Alabama QB Keelon Russell took accountability for some of the areas he needs to improve in following Alabama's 50-36 win over FSU pic.twitter.com/r1KazfQAXR — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) September 20, 2026

And then this happened on the next play...

Obviously, it's impossible to know what Florida State's defense would have looked like on third and long here, or if that space would have existed. It would be a moot point to try to attribute the long rush to Russell's completion the previous play. What I see instead is a quarterback who is taking significant steps forward in his decision-making process, allowing Alabama's offense to stay on track on drives and also allowing his elite, superstar traits to shine through.

You can't ask for much more from a guy making his third-ever college start.

Remember This Play

This third and short end zone shot in the late third quarter piqued my interest.

Alabama was in 13 personnel on this play in a short-yardage situation. All signs pointed to a run, Florida State was expecting a run, and, as a result, Russell is able to get Scott a 1-on-1 opportunity in the end zone.

Should Grubb have just used the numbers up front to move the chains? Probably, especially given the sequence that we are about to look at. But with 13 personnel looking like a staple this year, I am fully expecting more moments like this throughout the season. It won't look like a Sean McVay offense, but it could unlock some fun things for Russell and this team.

Foot on the Neck

"Once you put your foot on their neck, once you're hitting them with a couple of shots, keep throwing punches at them, they're going to wear down eventually." Keelon Russell

Florida State scored a touchdown with 7:17 to play to cut the game back down to one possession. As Russell took the field, the contest was far from over. But Alabama's offense had spent the better part of 30 minutes working on this Seminole defense, stretching them out and wearing them down, and the payoff was finally here. Look at how smoothly this drive goes.

Here's a look at Trae'Shawn Brown's touchdown from the field...

Trae’Shawn Brown gives Alabama a two-score lead. pic.twitter.com/NoJ6S6MMgk — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) September 20, 2026

Save for the lone third down, the drive was never in real danger of stalling out. Even those who were optimistic about Alabama's run game entering the season didn't quite see this level of dominance coming this early. Russell, Daniel Hill, EJ Crowell, and Brown all went over 50 yards, and Alabama cleared 200 as a team for the second straight week.

That's how you wear an opponent down.

Alabama has managed to break down opposing defenses in the second half of all three of the Crimson Tide's games.



"Once you put your foot on their neck, once you're hitting them with a couple of shots, keep throwing punches at them, they're going to wear down eventually." pic.twitter.com/yj8YlGexYL — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) September 20, 2026

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