How Much Will Kadyn Proctor Improve in Year 2? Just a Minute
Watch the above video as BamaCentral staff writer discusses the growth Kadyn Proctor could show in his second year as starter at left tackle.
Kadyn Proctor feels like he's back at home. The offensive tackle transferred to Iowa in the spring after Nick Saban announced his retirement, but quickly realized he wanted to be back at Alabama.
Proctor was not immediately given his job back as the starter at left tackle, but has worked to reclaim the position throughout fall camp. Even though he's around the same weight numbers wise at around 365 pounds, Proctor has slimmed up his body.
"It's probably about the same as last year, but there's definitely a difference in muscle mass and just the way I've been managing my body," Proctor said.
Proctor started all 14 games at left tackle as a true freshman in 2023. The former five-star prospect had the talent and size to start right away, but it wasn't always smooth sailing for Proctor in his freshman season. He allowed 12 sacks last season according to Pro Football Focus, and Alabama was one of the worst teams in the country in pass protection.
According to Proctor, his slimmer build is causing him to feel shifter, especially in his pass sets. Proctor is one of three returning starters on the offensive line alongside Tyler Booker at left guard and Jaeden Roberts at right guard. Center Parker Brailsford was Kalen DeBoer's starter at Washington last season, and the right tackle battle between Wilkin Formby and Elijah Pritchett will likely carry into the season.