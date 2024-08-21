Why Kadyn Proctor Returned to Alabama, Apologized to Kalen DeBoer
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Kadyn Proctor was sitting alone in an Iowa apartment back in the spring and began thinking about all the relationships he had formed during his freshman season at Alabama.
" I started thinking about it that those are friendships that are going to last a long time," Proctor said. "I really thought about that, and I missed them."
Proctor spoke to the Alabama media after practice on Tuesday for the first time since rejoining the Crimson Tide over the summer. Alabama's starting left tackle as a true freshman last season transferred to his home state of Iowa after Nick Saban announced his retirement in January. Proctor said he started realizing about a month-and-a-half in to his time at Iowa that it wasn't the right place for him.
He also feels like he didn't give Kalen DeBoer and the new coaching staff a chance when they first arrived. Proctor already had made up his mind to enter the transfer portal. So when he decided to come back to Alabama, he knew how his first conversation with DeBoer needed to go.
"I just started that conversation with an apology because I really felt bad," Proctor said. "I had my mind set on leaving and not really listening to what he had to say to me.”
DeBoer welcomed Proctor with open arms and has joked that it was the easiest five-star he's ever landed. Proctor was able to work out over the summer, but could not officially practice with the team until fall camp began.
Despite being on third offensive playbook in the last year, Proctor said the transition hasn't been very difficult. Even with the complexities of a DeBoer offense, the coaches help make things simplistic according to Proctor.
The offensive lineman started all 14 games at left tackle for Alabama last season. He didn't immediately get the job back when fall camp started, but Proctor was OK with that. He knew he would have to put in the work.
"Everybody’s got to work for a spot, so that’s how I came into it," Proctor said. "I knew I wasn’t going to get it at first. Last year, I didn’t get it until fall camp, so it took me several months to get it. So coming back here, I just knew that I had to work for it.”
Proctor already had a relationship with new offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic from when Kapilovic recruited him out of high school at Michigan State. It was helpful for Proctor to already have that established connection as he was making the transition back to the team. Proctor feels like this offensive line can be "really good."
"The five out there, I really do believe in us," Proctor said. "And that’s how it’s got to be. If you want to be an elite offensive line, you’ve got to believe in yourselves. Obviously everybody wants to say they’re the best offensive line group in the country, so that’s what I’m gonna say. I’m gonna ride with my guys.”
Proctor has learned to not let critics on social media bother him, and is excitement to be back with the Crimson Tide is evident after an up-and-down last year.
"I really feel like this is my home away from home."
See also:
Everything Alabama Offensive Coordinator Nick Sheridan Said After Crimson Tide Practice