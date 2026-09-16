How Often Has Alabama Lost Consecutive Games to the Same Non-SEC Team? Just a Minute

Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's beat writers. Multiple times per week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral basketball and football writer Hunter De Siver discusses Alabama's history in rematches after losing the initial matchup.

"If we played 'em ten times, they might win nine. But not this game. Not tonight."

This is an excerpt from former U.S. Olympic hockey coach Herb Brooks' locker room speech before the Americans beat the Soviet Union in the 1980 Miracle on Ice. The Russians hadn't lost a single Olympic game in 12 years and won the previous four gold medals.

Alabama football has a similar statistic working in its favor. Throughout its history, the Crimson Tide has lost consecutive games to just 10 different non-SEC programs.

Alabama aims not to add to that tally on Saturday against Florida State. The Crimson Tide had won every season opener since 2002, but Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell and company ended that streak last season in Tallahassee. It's now Kalen DeBoer and Alabama's turn to host in Tuscaloosa.

Before both teams take Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium, here's a look at Alabama's past losing streaks to non-conference opponents.

Louisiana Tech

*1993: won 56-3 in Birmingham but forfeited a win that year because of an NCAA ruling*

1997: lost 26-20 in Tuscaloosa

1999: lost 29-28 in Birmingham

Miami

1954: lost 23-7 in Miami

1955: lost 34-12 in Miami

Michigan

2023: lost 27-20 in overtime in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

2024: lost 19-13 in ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida

Missouri

Note: Missouri joined the SEC in 2012, so the Tigers weren't in the conference during the games below.

1968: lost 35-10 in Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida

1975: lost 20-7 in Birmingham

Oklahoma

Note: Oklahoma joined the SEC in 2024, so the Sooners weren't in the conference during the games below.

2002: lost 37-27 in Norman, Oklahoma

2003: lost 20-13 in Tuscaloosa

2013: lost 45-13 in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans

Rice

1953: lost 28-6 in Cotton Bowl in Dallas

1955: lost 20-0 in Houston

1956: lost 20-13 in Houston

Southern Miss

1953: lost 25-19 in Montgomery, Alabama

1954: lost 7-2 in Mobile, Alabama

TCU

1955: lost 21-0 in Tuscaloosa

1956: lost 23-6 in Tuscaloosa

1957: lost 28-0 in Fort Worth, Texas

Texas

Note: Texas joined the SEC in 2024, so the Longhorns weren't in the conference during the games below. Additionally, there are two separate streaks with a 3-3 tie in 1960 in the middle.

1902: lost 10-0 in Tuscaloosa

1915: lost 20-0 in Austin, Texas

1922: lost 19-10 in Austin

1947: lost 27-7 in Sugar Bowl in New Orleans

1964: lost 21-17 in Orange Bowl in Miami

1972: lost 17-13 in Cotton Bowl in Dallas

1981: lost 14-12 in Cotton Bowl in Dallas

UCLA

2000: lost 35-24 in Pasadena

2001: lost 20-17 in Tuscaloosa

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