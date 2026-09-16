How Often Has Alabama Lost Consecutive Games to the Same Non-SEC Team? Just a Minute
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Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's beat writers. Multiple times per week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral basketball and football writer Hunter De Siver discusses Alabama's history in rematches after losing the initial matchup.
"If we played 'em ten times, they might win nine. But not this game. Not tonight."
This is an excerpt from former U.S. Olympic hockey coach Herb Brooks' locker room speech before the Americans beat the Soviet Union in the 1980 Miracle on Ice. The Russians hadn't lost a single Olympic game in 12 years and won the previous four gold medals.
Alabama football has a similar statistic working in its favor. Throughout its history, the Crimson Tide has lost consecutive games to just 10 different non-SEC programs.
Alabama aims not to add to that tally on Saturday against Florida State. The Crimson Tide had won every season opener since 2002, but Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell and company ended that streak last season in Tallahassee. It's now Kalen DeBoer and Alabama's turn to host in Tuscaloosa.
Before both teams take Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium, here's a look at Alabama's past losing streaks to non-conference opponents.
Louisiana Tech
- *1993: won 56-3 in Birmingham but forfeited a win that year because of an NCAA ruling*
- 1997: lost 26-20 in Tuscaloosa
- 1999: lost 29-28 in Birmingham
Miami
- 1954: lost 23-7 in Miami
- 1955: lost 34-12 in Miami
Michigan
- 2023: lost 27-20 in overtime in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California
- 2024: lost 19-13 in ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida
Missouri
Note: Missouri joined the SEC in 2012, so the Tigers weren't in the conference during the games below.
- 1968: lost 35-10 in Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida
- 1975: lost 20-7 in Birmingham
Oklahoma
Note: Oklahoma joined the SEC in 2024, so the Sooners weren't in the conference during the games below.
- 2002: lost 37-27 in Norman, Oklahoma
- 2003: lost 20-13 in Tuscaloosa
- 2013: lost 45-13 in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans
Rice
- 1953: lost 28-6 in Cotton Bowl in Dallas
- 1955: lost 20-0 in Houston
- 1956: lost 20-13 in Houston
Southern Miss
- 1953: lost 25-19 in Montgomery, Alabama
- 1954: lost 7-2 in Mobile, Alabama
TCU
- 1955: lost 21-0 in Tuscaloosa
- 1956: lost 23-6 in Tuscaloosa
- 1957: lost 28-0 in Fort Worth, Texas
Texas
Note: Texas joined the SEC in 2024, so the Longhorns weren't in the conference during the games below. Additionally, there are two separate streaks with a 3-3 tie in 1960 in the middle.
- 1902: lost 10-0 in Tuscaloosa
- 1915: lost 20-0 in Austin, Texas
- 1922: lost 19-10 in Austin
- 1947: lost 27-7 in Sugar Bowl in New Orleans
- 1964: lost 21-17 in Orange Bowl in Miami
- 1972: lost 17-13 in Cotton Bowl in Dallas
- 1981: lost 14-12 in Cotton Bowl in Dallas
UCLA
- 2000: lost 35-24 in Pasadena
- 2001: lost 20-17 in Tuscaloosa
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Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.Follow HunterDeSiver