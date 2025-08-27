How Will Rain Impact Alabama's Season Opener? The Joe Gaither Show
Let's keep Florida State week going with a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discuss what Alabama's team leaders said in the Mal Moore Athletic Facility on Tuesday, how rain may impact this week's season opener and other fun Week 1 college football games.
The show kicks off with a silly recruiting topic as Gaither complains about "committed" recruits teasing final decision days and acknowledging schools they're most likely to flip to. What's happened to the word committed?
Next the program dives into yesterday's media availability as six Crimson Tide players spent time with the press before the weekend's Florida State game. Linebacker Deontae Lawson addressed Tommy Castellanos once again and made intelligent comments on where motivation comes from.
Lawson revealed which Alabama player is masquerading as Castellanos in Crimson Tide practice, leading us down a discussion path where we consider if the Alabama defense will be properly prepared for the athletic Seminoles quarterback.
The show moves from Lawson to quarterback Ty Simpson as the new starting quarterback gave his final comments on this week's game. Simpson revealed the advice Nick Saban gave him and we break down if Simpson will be able to follow it.
Finally we finish with the Alabama leadership by talking about center Parker Brailsford and his calm demeanor along the offensive line. Brailsford made comments on the FSU atmosphere and what he brings into the Crimson Tide huddle
From Brailsford's comments we dip into the possibility of rain in Doak-Campbell Stadium and how that may impact the game. Will Alabama be more inclined to stop the Seminoles running game in the rain?
Lastly, we step outside the Alabama-Florida State game to look at the other fun games from Week 1. The show will make picks on Friday, but we start getting a feel for the first real week of college football to close down the show.
Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. CT.
Join the show at the Crimson Clash in Tuscaloosa on Thursday, Sept. 11 at Two Dimez.
We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel State Farm in Alabama for your insurance needs.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.