Inaugural SEC Rowing Championship Location Announced: Roll Call, January 30, 2025
Rowing was approved as the 22nd sport to be sponsored by the Southeastern Conference and the 13th women’s sport on Aug. 23, 2024.
There are currently four members of the conference who sponsor the sport of rowing and will participate in the Championship: Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. It was announced on Wednesday that the SEC Rowing Championship will take place in Melton Lake in Oak Ridge, Tenn.
“We look forward to adding the sport of rowing in the Southeastern Conference and bringing our first rowing championship to Oak Ridge, Tennessee,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a press release. “We believe Oak Ridge will provide an excellent venue for our student-athletes, and we appreciate the work of the Oak Ridge Rowing Association in hosting the event.”
The Melton Lake Rowing Venue has more than 30 miles of well-sheltered and calm water with fully buoyed 7-lane 1,000 and 2,000-meter racecourses for sprint races.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- No. 22 Alabama women's basketball at No. 12 Kentucky at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network
Crimson Tide Results:
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama standout softball pitcher Montana Fouts was selected by the Talons with the 35th pick of the 2025 AUSL Inaugural Draft.
- Alabama tennis standouts Filip Planinsek and Matic Kriznik have been named to the Slovenian Davis Cup Team and will face Indonesia in its first-round match on Jan. 31.
- Former Alabama golfers Justin Thomas, Lee Hodges and Nick Dunlap will compete this weekend on the PGA TOUR this weekend at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Thomas has a first-round tee time of 11:27 a.m. CT on Thursday, Hodges will tee off at 11:40 a.m. and Dunlap will begin at 12:06 p.m.
- Alabama men's golfer Dominic Clemons is one of 35 collegiate golfers named to the 2025 Ben Hogan Award Watch List. This honor is annually awarded to the top men's NCAA Division I, II or III, NAIA or NJCAA college golfer based on all collegiate, amateur and professional events over the previous 12 months.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 212 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
January 30, 1961: Howard Schnellenberger was hired as end coach, one of two vacancies filled over the week by Paul W. “Bear” Bryant, the other being Elwood Kettler. The two new coaches replaced Jerry Claiborne, the new head coach at Virginia Tech, and Bob Ford, the new defensive line coach at Georgia.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"My emotions are going to be controlled by the game ... I don't think I'm going to be nostalgic."- Howard Schnellenberger