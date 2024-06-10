Incoming Alabama Freshman Wins Gold with Team USA U18 Team: Roll Call, June 10, 2024
Incoming Alabama basketball freshman Derrion Reid took home a gold medal in the FIBA U18 AmeriCup on Sunday as Team USA beat Argentina 110-70 in the finals of the event.
Reid, a 5-star recruit set to join the Crimson Tide team in the coming weeks, scored six points and grabbed two rebounds in the gold medal game. He showcased his scoring and rebounding ability throughout the six games of the event, averaging 10.3 points and 7.7 rebounds in his time in Argentina.
The FIBA AmeriCup is an international basketball championship that takes place every four years between national teams in North and South America. Reid was one of 12 players to make the U18 national team, comprised of players 18 years or younger.
Reid is the top-rated member of Alabama's No. 2-ranked 2024 recruiting class, grading out as a consensus top-15 recruit and will push for immediate playing time for the Crimson Tide this season.
Did you notice?
- AJ McCarron's UFL season ended in the XFL Conference Championship game as the Battlehawks fell to the Brahmas 25-15. McCarron threw for 179 yards and a touchdown in the loss, as the Brahmas advance to play the Birmingham Stallions in the inaugural UFL Championship game next Sunday.
- Former Alabama runner Kirani James took home first place in the men's 400-meter at the USA Track and Field New York City Grand Prix on Sunday.
- Former Alabama pitcher Garrett McMillan has been promoted to the Greensboro Grasshoppers of the High-A South Atlantic League. McMillian posted an ERA of 2.84 with 18 strikeouts in 19 innings for the Single-A Bradenton Maulers this season.
Countdown to Alabama Football's 2024 Season Opener:
82 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
June 10, 1971: Johnny Musso joined Penn State's Lydell Mitchell, Texas' Stan Mauldin and New Mexico's Rocky Long on a 20-day trip to Vietnam. It was the second straight year an Alabama player was asked to go visit the troops; Scott Hunter being the first. Musso was an A-student in pre-law and recognized as the premier running back in the SEC. — Bryant Museum
June 10, 1989: Josh Chapman was born in Hoover, Ala.
June 10, 1993: Jeoffrey Pagan was born in Ashville, N.C.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“He brought football into America’s living rooms. He played the game with class, grit, passion and inspiring leadership. He was the most decent man I ever met. … Bart Starr will always be the league’s true north,”—NFL commissioner Roger Goodell
