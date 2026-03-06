Alabama Football Announces New Jersey Numbers for 2026 Season
Alabama football is just two days away from spring practice, and every player will have a number attached to the front and back of their uniform during training.
Yea Alabama, the school's NIL collective announced new jersey numbers for its players. This includes returners from last season who switched their numbers, as well as incoming freshmen and transfers.
Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams made perhaps the most notable changes, as he's now No. 1 instead of No. 2 ahead of his junior campaign. Additionally, the last name on his nameplate will be "Coleman-Williams." Coleman is the last name of his mother.
Alabama Jersey Number Changes/Additions
(Jersey number, Name, Position, Old number for returning players in parentheses)
0 – Yhonzae Pierre, linebacker (was 42)
1 – Ryan Coleman-Williams, wide receiver (was 2)
1 – Devan Thompkins, defensive lineman
3 – Lotzeir Brooks, wide receiver (was 17)
4 – Luke Metz, linebacker (was 26)
5 – Noah Rogers, wide receiver
6 – Red Morgan, defensive back (was 16)
6 – Kevin Riley, running back (was 28)
7 – Rico Scott, wide receiver (was 11)
7 – Caleb Woodson, linebacker
8 – Cederian Morgan, wide receiver
9 – Marshall Pritchett, tight end (was 14)
9 – Desmond Umeozulu, defensive lineman
10 – Jireh Edwards, defensive back
11 – Tayden-Evan Kaawa, quarterback
11 – Xavier Griffin, linebacker
13 – EJ Crowell, running back
15 – Jett Thomalla, quarterback
16 – Jordan Edmonds, defensive back
17 – Trae'shawn Brown, running back
17 – Zyan Gibson, defensive back
18 – Mack Sutter, tight end
20 – Khalifa Keith, running back
21 – Maurice Mathis Jr., wide receiver
22 – Kedrick Bingley-Jones, defensive lineman
23 – Cayden Jones, linebacker (was 30)
24 – Rihyael Kelley, defensive back
26 – Mhari Johnson, defensive lineman
28 – Carmelo O'Neal, defensive back
29 – Nick Sherman, defensive back
32 – JR Howard, defensive lineman
33 – Adam Watford, punter
34 – Zay Hall, linebacker
37 – Tyler Henderson, wide receiver
40 – Josh Ford, tight end
41 – Jamarion Matthews, defensive lineman
45 – Jay Williams, longsnapper (was 46)
49 – Ethan Stangle, longsnapper
54 – Jayvin James, offensive lineman
55 – Racin Delgatty, offensive lineman
59 – JD Martin, offensive lineman
63 – Bryson Cooley, offensive lineman
65 – Tyrell Miller, offensive lineman
69 – Baker Hickman, offensive lineman (was 66)
71 – Nick Brooks, offensive lineman
72 – Ty Haywood, offensive lineman
73 – Chris Booker, offensive lineman
75 – Ethan Fields, offensive lineman
77 – Jackson Lloyd, offensive lineman
79 – Kayden Strayhorn, offensive lineman
80 – Jaxon Shuttlesworth, tight end
86 – Jude Cascone, tight end
90 – Lorcan Quinn, kicker
91 – Caleb Smith, defensive lineman
95 – Leslie Black, defensive lineman
99 – Terrance Green, defensive lineman
In total, there are 54 for new numbers for the 2026 season. In addition to the 11 returners changing their number, there are 24 transfers and 19 freshmen wearing a Crimson Tide uniform for the first time.
