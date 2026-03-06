Alabama Football Announces New Jersey Numbers for 2026 Season

Alabama football is just two days away from spring practice, and every player will have a number attached to the front and back of their uniform during training.

Yea Alabama, the school's NIL collective announced new jersey numbers for its players. This includes returners from last season who switched their numbers, as well as incoming freshmen and transfers.

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams made perhaps the most notable changes, as he's now No. 1 instead of No. 2 ahead of his junior campaign. Additionally, the last name on his nameplate will be "Coleman-Williams." Coleman is the last name of his mother.

Alabama Jersey Number Changes/Additions

(Jersey number, Name, Position, Old number for returning players in parentheses)

0 – Yhonzae Pierre, linebacker (was 42)

1 – Ryan Coleman-Williams, wide receiver (was 2)

1 – Devan Thompkins, defensive lineman

3 – Lotzeir Brooks, wide receiver (was 17)

4 – Luke Metz, linebacker (was 26)

5 – Noah Rogers, wide receiver

6 – Red Morgan, defensive back (was 16)

6 – Kevin Riley, running back (was 28)

7 – Rico Scott, wide receiver (was 11)

7 – Caleb Woodson, linebacker

8 – Cederian Morgan, wide receiver

9 – Marshall Pritchett, tight end (was 14)

9 – Desmond Umeozulu, defensive lineman

10 – Jireh Edwards, defensive back

11 – Tayden-Evan Kaawa, quarterback

11 – Xavier Griffin, linebacker

13 – EJ Crowell, running back

15 – Jett Thomalla, quarterback

16 – Jordan Edmonds, defensive back

17 – Trae'shawn Brown, running back

17 – Zyan Gibson, defensive back

18 – Mack Sutter, tight end

20 – Khalifa Keith, running back

21 – Maurice Mathis Jr., wide receiver

22 – Kedrick Bingley-Jones, defensive lineman

23 – Cayden Jones, linebacker (was 30)

24 – Rihyael Kelley, defensive back

26 – Mhari Johnson, defensive lineman

28 – Carmelo O'Neal, defensive back

29 – Nick Sherman, defensive back

32 – JR Howard, defensive lineman

33 – Adam Watford, punter

34 – Zay Hall, linebacker

37 – Tyler Henderson, wide receiver

40 – Josh Ford, tight end

41 – Jamarion Matthews, defensive lineman

45 – Jay Williams, longsnapper (was 46)

49 – Ethan Stangle, longsnapper

54 – Jayvin James, offensive lineman

55 – Racin Delgatty, offensive lineman

59 – JD Martin, offensive lineman

63 – Bryson Cooley, offensive lineman

65 – Tyrell Miller, offensive lineman

69 – Baker Hickman, offensive lineman (was 66)

71 – Nick Brooks, offensive lineman

72 – Ty Haywood, offensive lineman

73 – Chris Booker, offensive lineman

75 – Ethan Fields, offensive lineman

77 – Jackson Lloyd, offensive lineman

79 – Kayden Strayhorn, offensive lineman

80 – Jaxon Shuttlesworth, tight end

86 – Jude Cascone, tight end

90 – Lorcan Quinn, kicker

91 – Caleb Smith, defensive lineman

95 – Leslie Black, defensive lineman

99 – Terrance Green, defensive lineman

In total, there are 54 for new numbers for the 2026 season. In addition to the 11 returners changing their number, there are 24 transfers and 19 freshmen wearing a Crimson Tide uniform for the first time.