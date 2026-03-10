Alabama's Quarterbacks 'Lightyears Ahead' of Where They Were This Time Last Spring

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama is only two practices into spring camp, and the quarterback competition has already taken center stage. Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer is pleased with what he's seen from redshirt junior Austin Mack and redshirt freshman Keelon Russell so far.

"You can tell that they’ve had a number of reps from last year under their belt, playing with confidence, calling the play in the huddle with confidence," DeBoer said after Tuesday's practice. "Both of them are lightyears ahead of where they were a year ago obviously, and they should be. The talent level, as far as that’s concerned, is not a question. It’s just a matter of them building the rapport with their skill around them, making the throws when they’re there, feeling the timing and trust and just feeling comfortable in the pocket. That just comes with time, feeling comfortable with your offensive line doing the job up front."

Talent has never been a question with the two vying for the job to replace Ty Simpson. However, neither Mack or Russell have a ton of collegiate in-game experience. Both will have to earn the trust of their teammates and settle in behind a completely new offensive line that is replacing four of five starters from a season ago.

"Like what they’ve done through two practices," DeBoer said. "Created some good explosives on their end, good feel, working the mobility when they have to. That’s part of football, too. It forces scramble drills and things like that. When that does come up, that helps our defense as well. So I think they’re really putting a lot of pressure on our defense. Our defense is doing the same to them.”

Alabama doesn't have a quarterback on its roster with a collegiate start. Mack is entering his fourth year in DeBoer's system, dating back to his days at Washington. Both players will have to prove why they are the right man to lead the program in DeBoer's third year at Alabama.

Tuesday was the first of several press conference with DeBoer scheduled for this spring. He did not hint at any sort of timeline for when Alabama plans to name the starter at quarterback. Simpson was declared the starter a few weeks into fall camp last season.

