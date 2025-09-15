Is Alabama Football Back After Dominating Wisconsin? The Joe Gaither Show
Let's get a victory Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez going as we break down Alabama's 38-14 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers. What went right with the Crimson Tide's performance and what are some areas that still cause us concern?
The program opens by asking the big question after the Crimson Tide's victory. Is Alabama back after dominating ULM and Wisconsin in back to back weeks? We decide how much to take away from the victory before breaking down several different aspects of the game.
We transition into a conversation about Ty Simpson as the Alabama signal-caller put on a great performance. What were his best throws? How did he read the Wisconsin defense and what stood out to us about his outing against the Badgers?
We move from the quarterback into the running game as the Crimson Tide struggled to get things going on the ground. Will Jam Miller make much difference once he returns to the lineup? What did we see in the offensive line? The program discusses the situation at both guard spots and right tackle position as Alabama continues to shuffle the line.
What is Alabama's Best Offensive Line? Things I Noticed in the Crimson Tide's Win Over Wisconsin
The show then highlights Ryan Williams' strong game, while questioning if the sophomore receiver is afraid of contact? Williams ha his first 100-yard receiving game since his efforts against Georgia last season, but all five of his receptions came in fairly protected fashion. Does Alabama need Williams to be tougher?
We move from the offensive side of the ball to the defense and discuss what we saw from Bray Hubbard, LT Overton, Qua Russaw, James Smith and others. How did Alabama's defense play? Are you more confident in the unit after the last two weeks?
