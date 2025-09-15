What is Alabama's Best Offensive Line? Things I Noticed in the Crimson Tide's Win Over Wisconsin
No. 14 Alabama dominated the Wisconsin Badgers in Week 3 as the Crimson Tide continues to get back on track after its opening week loss. The Alabama offense, struggled against Florida State, but now has two positive performances to build on as they enter conference play.
Alabama's offense found its groove the last two weeks, scoring on every drive against the ULM Warhawks and passing for 382 yards against the Badgers, but the Crimson Tide is still experimenting with the offensive line in the early portion of the season.
Where Alabama's Offense Needs to Find Better Consistency
Kalen DeBoer has routinely emphasized competition since dropping the season opener to the Seminoles, and fans don't have to look too hard to see the competition being played out in the Crimson Tide's most important unit on the team.
Just like we talked about with the quarterback competition, just helps everyone. It helps Michael [Carroll] and his motivation to continue to get better every single day and give his best. It helps Wilkin [Formby]. At guard, we had guys rotating in as well between Jaeden [Roberts] and Geno [VanDeMark]. Just across the board. It sends a message that we’re going to keep trying to find the guys that really give us the best chance to win.- Kalen DeBoer
How Many Different Combos?
The Alabama Crimson Tide featured seven different combinations across the team's nine drives, as ten different offensive linemen saw action.
The first unit remained the same as the prior two games with Kadyn Proctor at left tackle, Kam Dewberry at left guard, Parker Brailsford at center, Geno VanDeMark at right guard and Wilkin Formby at right tackle.
True freshman Michael Carroll served as the first Crimson Tide change-up as he entered the action on the final play of the third drive at right tackle. Carroll remained in the lineup for the fourth drive and was joined by Jaeden Roberts at right guard. The pair helped the offense go 98 yards in eight plays to close out the half with another touchdown, extending the lead to 21-0.
Roberts and Carroll remained in the lineup after halftime, but Geno VanDeMark was reinserted into the lineup at left guard as the shuffling continued. This combination engineered Alabama's one-play, 75-yard scoring drive as Roberts and Proctor led the way on a successful screen pass to Ryan Williams.
Carroll came out of the lineup on the next drive as Formby returned to the action for the next two drives, helping the Crimson Tide to tack on 10 more points on the scoreboard.
DeBoer and Ryan Grubb used the final two drives of the game to build depth and season its youth, subbing Olaus Alinnen, Jackson Lloyd, and William Sanders into the action.
Alabama Offensive Line Snaps
Kadyn Proctor - 51
Parker Brailsford - 51
Geno VanDeMark - 43 (RG, LG, C)
Wilkin Formby - 37
Kam Dewberry - 31
Jaeden Roberts - 29
Michael Carroll - 18
Olaus Alinen - 7
William Sanders - 4
Jackson Lloyd - 4
How Kadyn Proctor Played
Alabama's left tackle, Kadyn Proctor, entered the season with high expectations. The three year starter on the blind side was projected as a top NFL Draft prospect but has had a slow start to his 2025 season. Proctor allowed a sack with seven quarterback pressures in the Crimson Tide's first two contests, according to PFF.
The 6-foot-7, 366-pounder played in almost every drive for the Crimson Tide against the Badgers until Jackson Lloyd replaced him in the final series. Proctor largely played well, receiving positive marks on 36 of his 51 snaps, with neutral marks on six other plays. He was largely effective as a run blocker, with a negative grade coming on just one of his 16 reps. His pass blocking was solid as he didn't give up a sack and allowed pressure on just two of his 35 reps. Proctor was beaten to the inside for one pressure and caught in indecision on the other in between two rushers. Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson channeled his inner Houdini to escape danger on the second and turn it into a first down, salvaging an otherwise disastrous play with his athleticism.
Proctor's play against the Badgers was solid, but didn't jump off the page as dominant. The junior has room for improvement with his pad level and stamina. Playing lower in the run game will help Proctor drive defenders off the line of scrimmage instead of simply stalemating them, and the first of his nine negative marks came on his 17th play, suggesting the behemoth's play and attention to detail waned as the game progressed.
Which Group Ran the Ball Best?
Alabama struggled to run the football throughout its game against Wisconsin and really wasn't entirely great on the ground against Florida State. The Crimson Tide gave its tailbacks 15 carries, turning that into 45 yards. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb battled this issue by calling a handful of screens and utilizing the RPO game to take advantage of space and numbers, extending the run game with easy completions.
Kevin Riley notched the Crimson Tide's longest running back carry, toting the rock for 11 yards to open Alabama's 98-yard scoring drive to end the first half. The Crimson Tide utilized Proctor, Dewberry, Brailsford, Roberts, and Carroll on that drive, but hardly any combination of offensive linemen was particularly effective in the rushing department against the Badgers.
Alabama's lineman struggled with rooting defenders off the line of scrimmage and did a poor job managing moving targets at the second level. To make matters worse, the Crimson Tide wide receivers weren't effective blocking in the run game, often allowing second and third level defenders free to disrupt the runs. While the focus is largely on the offensive line, the onus is on the entire offense to play more physically, with better pad level and as a unit to find more success in the running game.
What's The Best Combo For the Rest of the Season?
The Crimson Tide has an off week before diving headfirst into preparations for its matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs, and the offensive line is sure to be a primary discussion point.
Alabama's implementation of so many combinations on Saturday sends signals that the coaching staff is still searching for its best group of five up front. However, there is something to be said for the depth being built in the offensive line room, as the Crimson Tide has used seven different linemen in critical moments through three weeks.
Why One Alabama Offensive Lineman Sees Less Snaps as 'Good Thing'
The program seems set on Proctor and Brailford manning the left tackle and center position respectively. Will the team settle on its guard and right tackle spots before the Georgia matchup or will Dewberry, VanDeMark and Roberts rotate at guard with Formby and Carroll swapping in and out at right tackle?
The most powerful unit appears to be that of Proctor, Dewberry, Brailsford, Roberts, and Carroll; however, Roberts is still working into game shape after missing time in fall camp with a concussion, and Carroll is a true freshman. Utilizing VanDeMark allows Dewberry and Roberts to get a breather when needed, and Formby's experience is still valuable, despite questions about his athleticism.
If Alabama continues to struggle running the football you could make an argument that keeping the unit as fresh as possible throughout game day through rotation is more valuable than having a set group of five lineman that plays the entire game.