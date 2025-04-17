Jalen Hurts Listed in Time100 Most Influential People of 2025: Roll Call, April 17, 2025
Former Alabama standout and reigning Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl MVP quarterback Jalen Hurts was named to the prestigious Time100 Most Influential People of 2025 list on Wednesday.
Hurts helped lead six other Crimson Tide products to their first Super Bowl ring: 2020 Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith, three-time Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson, offensive lineman Tyler Steen, tight end Cameron Latu, defensive lineman Byron Young and cornerback Eli Ricks.
Hurts is one of just six athletes in this year's Time100, as he joins Simone Biles, Serena Williams, Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier and Léon Marchand. Hurts was endorsed for the list by five-time World Series champion and baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter.
"I admire how great athletes deal with both success and failure," Jeter wrote. "What Jalen Hurts went through in being benched during the 2018 National Championship game would break a lot of people down. But not Jalen; he focused on what he could control and found a new path to success. In the NFL, Jalen didn’t let a Super Bowl defeat in 2023 shake his confidence. He used that loss as motivation and kept a picture of himself walking off the field after losing as his phone lock screen.
"This past February, Jalen found himself on the Super Bowl stage again. This time he led Philadelphia to a convincing victory in its rematch with Kansas City. We connected shortly after, and the only thing he asked about was insight on going back and winning again. Sometimes people win, then exhale. Jalen is not exhaling. He’s embracing the next challenge. Win or lose, Jalen’s resilience and determination offer all of us something to admire."
The two-time NFL Pro Bowler spent three years at Alabama and was the starter in his freshman and sophomore seasons, compiling an overall record of 27-2. In those two years, he combined for 4,861 passing yards and 40 touchdown passes. Hurts also ran for 1,809 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. After being benched for Tua Tagovailoa, he transferred to Oklahoma and was a finalist for the 2019 Heisman Trophy.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's golf at SEC Championships, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.
- Track and field at Wake Forest Invitational, Winston-Salem, N.C., All Day
- Women's tennis at Florida, 3 p.m. CT
- Gymnastics at NCAA Championships Semifinals vs. Oklahoma, Florida and Missouri, Fort Worth, Texas, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
- Softball at Florida, Gainesville, Fla., 5 p.m., SEC Network+
- Baseball at LSU, Baton Rouge, La., 7 p.m. ESPNU
Crimson Tide Results:
- Women's golf SEC Championships: finished in 12th place overall with a team total of 23-over par 863 (286-284-293).
- Men's tennis SEC Tournament first round: Alabama 4, Vanderbilt 3
- Women's tennis SEC Tournament first round: Florida 4, Alabama 3
Did You Notice?
- Alabama baseball released its probable pitching rotation for this weekend's road series against LSU: Thursday –– RHP Tyler Fay (UA) vs. LHP Kade Anderson (LSU); Friday –– RHP Riley Quick (UA) vs. RHP Anthony Eyanson (LSU); Saturday –– Zane Adams (UA) vs. RHP Chase Shores (LSU).
- Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and former Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty partnered with USAA ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. These two, plus their fathers, who are each veterans of the service, got to fly in a fighter jet simulator in Milwaukee.
- Former Alabama women's basketball and current Los Angeles Sparks guard Sarah Ashlee Barker was named a CSC Academic First Team All-American. Barker was selected by the Sparks with the ninth overall pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft on Monday night.
- Alabama freshman outfielder Audrey Vandagriff, who leads the nation in steals and is coming off a walk-off home run against No. 2 Oklahoma, went into detail about her mindset during game day.
- Former Alabama and Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond's agent, Damien Butler, sent an email to all 32 teams ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft that gave an update on the sexual assault warrant, which Bond recently turned himself into authorities. Butler stressed that Bond is "falsely accused."
- ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid ranked his top 350 prospects, nine of which coming from the Crimson Tide: 11. Jihaad Campbell, 26. Tyler Booker, 60. Jalen Milroe, 154. Que Robinson, 166. Malachi Moore, 238. Tim Smith, 294. CJ Dippre, 307. Robbie Ouzts, 342. James Burnip.
- Alabama baseball pitcher Riley Quick opened up about his Tommy John surgery recovery after sustaining an elbow injury at the start of the 2024 season.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 126 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
April 17, 1979: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant says E.J. Junior, who had been a defensive end during his first two seasons at Alabama, will be moved back to his old position after trying safety as a spring experiment. "E.J. was doing all right, but we have to have him closer to the action,” the coach said. Also praised by the coach for having a good spring were cornerback Don McNeal, defensive lineman Warren Lyles, center Dwight Stephenson, guard Mike Brock, fullback Steve Whitman and guard Jim Bunch.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"In the second quarter, I saw Torretta look over at me, and he froze for a second. I saw fear."
–– Alabama defensive end John Copeland after the 1993 Sugar Bowl