Jalen Hurts Shares Origin of DeVonta Smith's 'Dagger' Super Bowl Touchdown: Roll Call
Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts revealed that he asked Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni to run the famous "Dagger" play in Super Bowl LIX.
This resulted in a 46-yard touchdown pass from the Super Bowl MVP to 2020 Heisman Trophy winner and former Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith to make the score 34-0 late in the third quarter. Philadelphia eventually won 40-22.
"I go to coach [Nick] Sirianni on the Thursday practice [before the Super Bowl] and I pretty much give him this list," Hurts said on NFL Network's America's Game. "And I'm like, 'Hey, just letting you know, you call these, something good is going to happen.' The dagger was on that.
"I go into the coaches' office at halftime [up 24-0 in the Super Bowl] and I get an opportunity to talk with him one-on-one, coach Sirianni. And I said, 'Hey, don't forget about, you know, the dagger. Don't forget about it."
Sirianni explained that this was drawn up for hours, yet it was a 5-second play. He mentioned it was "cool just to think about all of the preparation that went into getting that call at the right time."
"The confidence to call it, the execution, being able to put the dagger into the game....and end it," Hurts said.
Here's the Roll Call for Thursday, September 4, 2025:
Thursday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Women's soccer at No. 23 North Carolina, Chapel Hill, N.C., 6 p.m. CT, ACCNX
Wednesday's Crimson Tide Results:
SEC News:
Mizzou Players Understand the Significance of Kansas Matchup
“I just thank God," Inside Vanderbilt Football's Jamezell Lassiter's First Career Touchdown
Did You Notice?
- Six former Alabama track and field stars qualified for the World Athletics Championships, held Sept. 13-21 in Tokyo, as members of Team USA: Quanesha Burks (women's long jump), Tamara Clark (women's relay pool), Daniel Haugh (men's hammer throw), Shelby McEwen (men's high jump), Khaleb McRae (men's 400m) and Chris Robinson (men's 400m hurdles).
- Former Alabama tennis standout Erin Routliffe and her partner Gabriela Dabrowski advanced to the US Open women's doubles final as 3-seeds after taking down 2-seeded Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 6-3. Routliffe and Dabrowski will face 1-seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend in Friday's Final.
- Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II joined a lengthy list of former Alabama standouts to be named a captain of their respective NFL team for this season. It was also announced that the league is giving the reigning winners of the major annual AP awards gold patches to put on their jersey.s This includes Surtain, the 2024-25 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
- Alabama soccer released a video recap of its 3-0 win over Mercer this past Friday. The Crimson Tide is 5-0 on the young season and will face North Carolina on the road on Thursday evening.
- Alabama women's tennis participated in its annual media day.
- Alabama tennis will host a youth program between two fall sessions for boys and girls ages 6-18 every Monday and Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Session No. 1 is from Sept. 8 to Oct. 15 and Session 2 is from Oct. 27 to Dec. 10. Register with this link.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
September 4, 1974: Alabama starting quarterback Gary Rutledge was lost for the season after suffering an injury to his right shoulder during a scrimmage, requiring surgery. The Crimson Tide still went undefeated in the regular season for the 13th time in school history and won the SEC title.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I grew up pickin’ cotton on my daddy’s farm. To me, football is like a day off.”- Lee Roy Jordan