Which Former Alabama Players are in Playoffs: Bama in the NFL Wild Card Tracker

The Super Bowl Tournament is here, and we're just going to cut to the chase and break down which former Alabama Crimson Tide player still have a chance to win a ring this season.

By out count, 26 former Alabama players can suit up this weekend, with another six on the top-seeded teams that have a bye, for a total of 32. To see which players may be inactive or are dealing with injuries, check out this week's Bama in the NFL Tracker.

Otherwise, here's the game-by-game look at the AFC and NFC Wild Card games this weekend, with times and TV information included.

NFC No. 5 L.A. Rams (12-5) at No. 4 Carolina (8-9) Saturday: 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox

Rams: None

Panthers: #93 LaBryan Ray, DT; #94 A'Shawn Robinson, DT; #9 Bryce Young, QB

NFC No. 7 Green Bay (9-7-1) at No. 2 Chicago (11-6) Saturday: 7 p.m. CT, Prime Video

Packers: #28 Trevon Diggs, 28, CB; #8 Josh Jacobs, RB; #29 Xavier McKinney, S

Bears: None

AFC No. 6 Buffalo (12-5) at No. 3 Jacksonville (13-4) Sunday: 1 p.m. ET: CBS

Bills: #72 Phidarian Mathis, DT

Jaguars: None

NFC No. 6 San Francisco (12-5) at No. 3 Philadelphia (11-6) Sunday: 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox

49ers: #10 Mac Jones, QB; #3 Brian Robinson Jr., RB

Eagles: #30 Jihaad Campbell, LB; #69 Landon Dickerson, OL; #1 Jalen Hurts, QB; #36 Cameron Latu, TE; #6 DeVonta Smith, WR; #56 Tyler Steen, OG; #94 Byron Young, DT

AFC No. 7 Los Angeles Chargers (11-6) at No. 2 New England (14-3) Sunday: 8 p.m. ET, NBC

Chargers: #75 Bradley Bozeman, C; #92 Justin Eboigbe, DL; #91 Da'Shawn Hand, DT; #22 Najee Harris, RB (Injured Reserve); #16 JK Scott, P

Patriots: #90 Christian Barmore, DT; #33 Anfernee Jennings, LB; #82 CJ Dippre, TE

AFC No. 5 Houston (12-5) at No. 4 Pittsburgh (10-7) Monday: 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Texans: Head coach DeMeco Ryans; #51 Will Anderson Jr., DE; #48 Christian Harris, LB; #39 Henry To'oTo'o, LB

Steelers: None

Final Bama in the NFL 2025-26 Statistical Leaders

We're going to include a couple of regular-season items here:

• So how close did Derrick Henry come to his third NFL rushing title? He finished with 1,595 yards, while James Cook barely held on with 1,621.

• Will Reichard was the first former Crimson Tide kicker to win an NFL Player of the Month award, landing the December-January honor for special teams . Reichard converted on all 12 of his field-goal attempts, including all four from at least 40 yards and all three from at least 50 yards, as well as all 12 of his point after attempts for a total of 48 points from Weeks 14-18. Reichard was the only kicker to convert on all field goal attempts (minimum 12 field goal attempts) over the last five weeks of the season and was the only NFC kicker to convert at least three field goal attempts of 50-or-more yards.

• Per Miami Dolphins On SI, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was asked by reporters this week about how he might feel about having a “fresh start” next season “That would be dope. I would be good with it,” he said. It would be shocking to see him back with the Dolphins, who have fired head coach Mike McDaniel and brought in a new general manger, Jon-Eric Sullivan, out of the Packers organization. One possibile team to keep an eye on, the Cardinals.

(Note: Playoff statistics don' t count toward regular-season totals, so these are the final leaders for the 2025-26 NFL season)

Category, Name, Team, Statistic (Second)

Passing yards: Jalen Hurts, Eagles, 3,224 (Bryce Young 3,011)

Passer rating: Jalen Hurts, Eagles, 98.5 (Mac Jones 97.4)

Rushing yards: Derrick Henry, Ravens, 1,595 (Jahmyr Gibbs 1,223)

Receptions: Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions, and DeVonta Smith, Eagles, 77

Receiving yards: Jameson Williams Lions, 1,117 (DeVonta Smith 1,008)

Forced fumbles: Dallas Turner, Vikings 4 (Will Anderson Jr., and Quinnen Williams 3)

Fumble recoveries: Will Anderson Jr., Texans; and Minkah Fitzpatrick, Dolphins, 2

Tackles: Jordan Battle, Bengals, 125 (Xavier McKinney 107)

Interceptions: Jordan Battle, Bengals; Marlon Humphrey, Ravens 4

Bama In The NFL: Wild Card Playoffs Notes

• Despite being just 27, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is set to make his 10th career playoff start and has led Philadelphia to two Super Bowl appearances (LVII and LIX) in the past three seasons. Last season, he was named Super Bowl LIX MVP and he is the only player in NFL history with 10 touchdown passes and 10 rushing touchdowns in the postseason. Hurts' postseason numbers: 6-3 record, 1,813 passing yards and 10 touchdown passes, 95.4 passer rating, 10 rushing touchdowns.

• Sure the Rams led the NFL in scoring offense (30.5 points per game) and total offense (394.6 yards) this season, with Matthew Stafford topping the league in passing yards (4,707) and touchdown passes (career-high 46). But the last time the Rams played the Panthers in Week 13, Bryce Young had three touchdown passes and a career-high 147.1 rating in the 31-28 win.

• Fresh off his 12-sack season, Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. has 4.5 sacks and six tackles for loss in four career playoff games. The only players since sacks became an official statistic in 1982 to have at least 6.5 sacks in their first five playoff games are Richard Dent (nine), LaMarr Woodley (nine), Tim Harris (6.5) and Nick Bosa (6.5).

• How Trevon Diggs could play a critical role for Packers in playoffs

