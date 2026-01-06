Former Alabama Basketball Star Brandon Miller Stands Out in Hornets Win: Roll Call
Former Alabama men's basketball star Brandon Miller scored 28 points on Monday night as the Charlotte Hornets went on the road and upset the reigning NBA Finals victors, the Oklahoma City Thunder, by a blowout score of 124-97.
Miller was on the injury report for the game owing to a left knee contusion. His status was probable, and the issue did not affect his ability to play in the matchup.
He was a one-and-done at Alabama in the 2022-23 season. The Crimson Tide won the SEC and was the No. 1 overall NCAA Tournament seed, advancing to the Sweet 16. The Hornets picked Miller second overall in that summer's NBA Draft.
Here's the Roll Call for Tuesday, January 6, 2026:
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama football player Jeheim Oatis, who joined Colorado after leaving the Crimson Tide program and subsequently decided to play elsewhere, will be reuniting with former Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding at Ole Miss.
- Former Crimson Tide quarterback Dylan Lonergan, who spent two seasons with the program from 2023-24, has decided to make Rutgers his third career school. He was at Boston College with former Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien this past season.
- Former Alabama baseball pitcher Matt Foster is up for the Reliever of the Year award in the Mexican Pacific League for his performance with the Naranjeros de Hermosillo.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- January 6, 1962: After Paul W. “Bear” Bryant won his first national championship and was named coach of the year, it’s reported that university president Dr. Frank Rose will propose that his salary be increased to $18,000 annually. Bryant would also have his contract extended through the 1971 season. Dr. Rose noted, "Coach Bryant is not only a great football strategist, but he insists on scholarship from his athletes. The football team has a higher grade point average than the rest of the male student body."
- January 6, 2021: DeVonta Smith became the first wide receiver to win the Heisman since Desmond Howard in 1991. He was also the third Crimson Tide winner since 2009.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"In a crisis, don't hide behind anything or anybody. They're going to find you anyway."Paul W. “Bear” Bryant
We'll Leave You with This:
