Former Alabama Basketball Star Brandon Miller Stands Out in Hornets Win: Roll Call

Former Alabama men's basketball star Brandon Miller scored 28 points on Monday night as the Charlotte Hornets went on the road and upset the reigning NBA Finals victors, the Oklahoma City Thunder, by a blowout score of 124-97.

Miller was on the injury report for the game owing to a left knee contusion. His status was probable, and the issue did not affect his ability to play in the matchup.

He was a one-and-done at Alabama in the 2022-23 season. The Crimson Tide won the SEC and was the No. 1 overall NCAA Tournament seed, advancing to the Sweet 16. The Hornets picked Miller second overall in that summer's NBA Draft.

Former Alabama football player Jeheim Oatis, who joined Colorado after leaving the Crimson Tide program and subsequently decided to play elsewhere, will be reuniting with former Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding at Ole Miss.

Former Colorado/Alabama DT Jehiem Oatis has committed to Ole Miss, per a source. He’s a former top recruit who thrived under Ole Miss coach Pete Golding at Alabama for two seasons when both were in Tuscaloosa. https://t.co/R5o8UNpMie — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 5, 2026

Former Crimson Tide quarterback Dylan Lonergan, who spent two seasons with the program from 2023-24, has decided to make Rutgers his third career school. He was at Boston College with former Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien this past season.

Sources: Former Boston College/Alabama quarterback Dylan Lonergan has committed Rutgers. Lonergan is a redshirt sophomore with two years of eligibility remaining. He started nine games at Boston College this year, throwing for 12 touchdowns and 2025 yards. pic.twitter.com/vgieq1Yr1n — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 5, 2026

Former Alabama baseball pitcher Matt Foster is up for the Reliever of the Year award in the Mexican Pacific League for his performance with the Naranjeros de Hermosillo.

Sublíder en salvamentos. 🔒🍊



Nuestro cerrador Matt Foster es candidato a Relevista del Año: 14 rescates en mismo número de oportunidades. 👏🏻



28 J | 2-1 | 14 S | 31 IP | 31 SO | 1.16 ERA. pic.twitter.com/6YY69chaPY — Naranjeros de 𝐇ermosillo (@ClubNaranjeros) January 5, 2026

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

January 6, 1962: After Paul W. “Bear” Bryant won his first national championship and was named coach of the year, it’s reported that university president Dr. Frank Rose will propose that his salary be increased to $18,000 annually. Bryant would also have his contract extended through the 1971 season. Dr. Rose noted, "Coach Bryant is not only a great football strategist, but he insists on scholarship from his athletes. The football team has a higher grade point average than the rest of the male student body."

January 6, 2021: DeVonta Smith became the first wide receiver to win the Heisman since Desmond Howard in 1991. He was also the third Crimson Tide winner since 2009.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"In a crisis, don't hide behind anything or anybody. They're going to find you anyway." Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll Leave You with This:

