Jam Miller, Justin Jefferson Accept Invitations to Senior Bowl: Roll Call

Two Alabama football veterans are headed to Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala., for the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl. Running back Jam Miller and linebacker Justin Jefferson will join teammate Deontae Lawson at the event.

Miller has been afflicted by various injury problems this season, missing the No. 9 Crimson Tide's first three games because of a collarbone injury sustained during an August scrimmage and then getting a concussion in mid-October against Missouri. He didn't miss any games because of that, but he did leave the Iron Bowl early and miss the SEC Championship Game because of a lower-body injury.

The senior tailback is averaging four yards per carry on 123 attempts. He has scored three touchdowns. His best game of the season was on Oct. 4 against Vanderbilt, when he ran for 136 yards and a touchdown at home.

Sep 27, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier (3) runs against Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) in the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Jefferson has made the most of his extra year of eligibility. The Crimson Tide's official team website credits him with 73 total tackles, 14 of which were against the Commodores. The Memphis native has recorded six tackles or more in a game seven times this year. Jefferson has been with Alabama since the 2023 season but broke out during Kalen DeBoer's first year last fall, and has since become one of the most important players on the defensive side for Alabama.

Women's basketball: vs. Sam Houston in Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT

Former Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, who is currently incarcerated in Nevada after pleading guilty to one count each of DUI resulting in death and vehicular manslaughter, graduated from the University of Alabama. He had a 4.0 grade point average during his last semester. Ruggs' NFL career ended midway through his second season as a Las Vegas Raider in 2021, when he caused a car accident in Clark County that claimed the lives of Tina Tintor and her dog, Max.

Former NFL WR Henry Ruggs has graduated from the University of Alabama, completing his degree after being named to the President's List with a 4.0 GPA during his final semester.

The Alabama gymnastics program signed Kate LaCoursiere, who is the younger sister of current Crimson Tide junior Chloe LaCoursiere, as part of its 2026 class.

Made it official. ✍️



Kate LaCoursiere joins the Crimson Tide as a 2025 National Championships qualifier and a 2025 Level 10 silver medalist in the all-around!#RollTide pic.twitter.com/KGBxvODW3L — Alabama Gymnastics (@BamaGymnastics) December 15, 2025

Former Alabama football defensive lineman Jeheim Oatis is looking for another stop after only one season at Colorado. Oatis announced his intention to transfer from Alabama midway through the 2024 season, his third in the program, and take a redshirt. He was able to do that because he'd only played in four games that year. Oatis had nine tackles this season.

NEW: Colorado DL Jehiem Oatis plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal



Oatis is a former Alabama transfer. https://t.co/FzyqBtCEAj pic.twitter.com/IdQPz68abr — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 15, 2025

December 16, 1988: Award-winning linebacker Derrick Thomas had a whirlwind day, traveling to Cincinnati to accept the trophy as CBS's Defensive Player of the Year and then Washington, D.C. to accept the Pigskin Club's Award as the nation's best lineman/linebacker. The subsequent day he returned to Tuscaloosa to travel with the team to El Paso for the Sun Bowl, where Alabama would face Army. – Bryant Museum.

“I just want to thank God for blessing me with some athletic talent and letting me play for the University of Alabama.” Derrick Thomas, 1988

The Steelers surrounded Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick after suffering a calf injury in the third quarter.



Fitzpatrick, who is questionable to return, played for Pittsburgh from 2019-24. pic.twitter.com/vuOISyvJEw — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 16, 2025

