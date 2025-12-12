Alabama Linebacker Accepts Senior Bowl Invite: Roll Call

It is a big honor for any Alabama player to be selected to play in the Senior Bowl, but it means a little more for Crimson Tide linebacker Deontae Lawson, who is from Mobile, Alabama where the game is held each season.

Lawson officially accepted an invite to the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl on Thursday. He played his high school ball at Mobile Christian, less than 10 minutes from where the Senior Bowl will take place at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Since his redshirt freshman season with the Tide in 2022, Lawson has been a big contributor for the Alabama defense. This season, he has 75 total tackles with 3 TFLs, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. Lawson is out of eligibility and will be heading to the NFL draft this April, but he first will get to play in his hometown one final time.

Here is your weekend Roll Call for Friday, Dec. 12- Dec. 14

Women's basketball vs. Jackson State, 3 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Thursday's Crimson Tide Results

You can bring a teddy bear for a good cause AND get in to see the undefeated Alabama women's basketball game for free on Sunday.

This Sunday is the annual @AlabamaWBB teddy bear toss!🧸 Bring a bear to donate and your admission to the game is FREE! See you there!😉



🆚 Jackson State

📍 Coleman Coliseum

⏰ Sunday @ 3 PM CT

🎟 https://t.co/g92rVAIdcO

🎅 Santa Claus appearance @ 2 PM CT#RollTide pic.twitter.com/8QGOp0TKRe — Alabama Athletics (@UA_Athletics) December 11, 2025

Former Alabama DB Terrion Arnold, now with the Detroit Lions, posted that he had a successful shoulder surgery.

Surgery was successful thank you Jesus… — Terrion Arnold (@ArnoldTerrion) December 11, 2025

Alabama men's tennis released its 2026 schedule on Thursday.

Former Alabama assistant Alex Mortensen was recently named the permanent head coach at UAB, and multiple people with ties to the Crimson Tide, including his former boss Nick Saban, former Alabama OC Steve Sarkisian and former quarterback Mac Jones all had positive things to say about the hiring.

High praise for Mort‼️ pic.twitter.com/LiVJT7WXra — UAB Football (@UAB_FB) December 11, 2025

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

December 12, 1925: Alabama officially accepted an invitation to participate in the Rose Bowl vs. Washington, which at the time was known as the Purple Tornadoes. Coach Wallace Wade's team told Rose Bowl officials it would accept the bid December 4. Alabama planned leave Tuscaloosa on December 19 and travel through St. Louis, Kansas City and the Grand Canyon before arriving in Pasadena for the Jan. 1 game.

December 12, 1986: Alabama coach Ray Perkins and Tampa Bay owner Hugh Culverhouse vehemently denied that Perkins would be leaving Alabama to become the new head coach of the Buccaneers.

December 12, 2009: Running back Mark Ingram Jr. won Alabama’s first Heisman Trophy.

Dec 12, 2009; New York, NY, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Mark Ingram (right) poses with his coach Nick Saban after being awarded the 2009 Heisman Trophy at the Marriott Marquis in New York City. Mandatory Credit: Shawn O'Connor-Imagn Images | Shawn O'Connor-Imagn Images

December 12, 2015: Running back Derrick Henry won Alabama's second Heisman Trophy.

Dec 12, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Alabama running back Derrick Henry (left) and head coach Nick Saban pose with the Heisman Trophy during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis after the 81st annual Heisman Trophy presentation. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"The legacy of Alabama football certainly had a void filled” – Nick Saban after Mark Ingram Jr. won the Heisman Trophy on this date in 2009

We surprised Deontae Lawson with his invite on a call featuring his mom, dad, and former coaches from Mobile ❤️#TheDraftStartsInMobile https://t.co/6KmFTSfdgj pic.twitter.com/cFpQIEbhXj — Panini Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) December 11, 2025

