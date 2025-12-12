Alabama Linebacker Accepts Senior Bowl Invite: Roll Call
It is a big honor for any Alabama player to be selected to play in the Senior Bowl, but it means a little more for Crimson Tide linebacker Deontae Lawson, who is from Mobile, Alabama where the game is held each season.
Lawson officially accepted an invite to the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl on Thursday. He played his high school ball at Mobile Christian, less than 10 minutes from where the Senior Bowl will take place at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Since his redshirt freshman season with the Tide in 2022, Lawson has been a big contributor for the Alabama defense. This season, he has 75 total tackles with 3 TFLs, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. Lawson is out of eligibility and will be heading to the NFL draft this April, but he first will get to play in his hometown one final time.
Here is your weekend Roll Call for Friday, Dec. 12- Dec. 14
Roll Call
- This Weekend's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Thursday's Crimson Tide Results
- SEC News:
- Did You Notice?
- On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
- Check us Out On:
- We'll Leave You with This...
This Weekend's Crimson Tide Schedule
Saturday
Sunday
Women's basketball vs. Jackson State, 3 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Thursday's Crimson Tide Results
No results
SEC News:
Week-By-Week 2026 SEC Football Schedule, Composite Grid
Team-By-Team 2026 SEC Football Schedule, First With Nine League Games
Did You Notice?
- You can bring a teddy bear for a good cause AND get in to see the undefeated Alabama women's basketball game for free on Sunday.
- Former Alabama DB Terrion Arnold, now with the Detroit Lions, posted that he had a successful shoulder surgery.
- Alabama men's tennis released its 2026 schedule on Thursday.
- Former Alabama assistant Alex Mortensen was recently named the permanent head coach at UAB, and multiple people with ties to the Crimson Tide, including his former boss Nick Saban, former Alabama OC Steve Sarkisian and former quarterback Mac Jones all had positive things to say about the hiring.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
December 12, 1925: Alabama officially accepted an invitation to participate in the Rose Bowl vs. Washington, which at the time was known as the Purple Tornadoes. Coach Wallace Wade's team told Rose Bowl officials it would accept the bid December 4. Alabama planned leave Tuscaloosa on December 19 and travel through St. Louis, Kansas City and the Grand Canyon before arriving in Pasadena for the Jan. 1 game.
December 12, 1986: Alabama coach Ray Perkins and Tampa Bay owner Hugh Culverhouse vehemently denied that Perkins would be leaving Alabama to become the new head coach of the Buccaneers.
December 12, 2009: Running back Mark Ingram Jr. won Alabama’s first Heisman Trophy.
December 12, 2015: Running back Derrick Henry won Alabama's second Heisman Trophy.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"The legacy of Alabama football certainly had a void filled” – Nick Saban after Mark Ingram Jr. won the Heisman Trophy on this date in 2009
Check us Out On:
We'll Leave You with This...
