Jameson Williams Receives High Praise from Detroit Lions: Roll Call, May 31, 2025
Former Alabama standout and current Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams had his breakout season last year as he tallied 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns on 17.3 yards per reception.
But after a phenomenal 2024, he's been given expectations to soar in 2025––his fourth year in the NFL. And on Friday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed this during a press conference.
"There's so much versatility with him," Cambell said. "There's so many things that we can do just with his routes on the outside––we can do things inside [too] with his speed. He's gotten so much stronger. His ability to stop, put his foot in the ground. When you can run like he can run and where you can stop on a dime––you talk about a hard cover.
"The sky is the limit for him. He's exactly where we want him to be right now at this point, man. He's been here, he's grinding, he's getting better. We expect him to have a huge season. We really do, man. He’s going to be one of these guys that we’re going to lean on this year and is really going to be big for us."
The Lions don't have the most Crimson Tide products in the NFL, but an argument could be made that Detroit's fantastic four is the highest quality of teams with Alabama players: running back Jahmyr Gibbs (two-time Pro Bowler), wide receiver Jameson Williams, cornerback Terrion Arnold and safety Brian Branch (Pro Bowler).
Friday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Track and Field at NCAA East First Round Day 4, Jax Track at Hodges Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida, All Day, ESPN+
- Baseball vs. Southern Miss in NCAA Hattiesburg Regional, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, 2 p.m. CT, TV channel TBD
Thursday's Crimson Tide Results:
- Track and Field at NCAA East First Round: first round women's shot put –– MyJoi Williams (fifth: 17.18 meters), Treneese Hamilton (10th: 16.92 meters), Cleo Oye-Agyepong (37th: 14.90 meters) | first round men's discus –– Christopher Young (sixth: 59.10 meters), Christopher Crawford (seventh: 58.91 meters), Trevor Gunzell (10th: 57.71 meters), Barry Evans (26th: 52.57 meters) | first round men's high jump –– Christopher Watson (14th: 2.10 meters) | quarterfinals men's 3,000 steeple –– Ezekiel Pitireng (10th overall, third in Heat 3), Hudson Hurst (46th overall, 16th in Heat 3) | quarterfinals men's 100-meter –– Jekovan Rhetta (20th: 10.27 seconds | quarterfinals men's 400-meter –– Samuel Ogazi (first: 44.43 seconds) | quarterfinals men's 800-meter –– Oussama El Bouchayby (10th overall and fourth in Heat 2: 1:46.77) | quarterfinals men's 200-meter –– Donald Chiyangwa (16th: 20.54 seconds) | semifinals men's 5,000 meter –– Ahmed Ibrahim (34th: 14:40.18); quarterfinals men's 4x400-meter relay –– Alabama (fourth overall and second in Heat 3 3:02.78)
Did You Notice?
- Longtime NFL head coach turned Barstool Sports analyst Jon Gruden received a care package from Alabama men's basketball after meeting Nate Oats in Fairhope, Alabama earlier this month. Safe to say that the former Tennessee graduate assistant is of fan of the Crimson Tide.
- Multiple Alabama players moved up on ESPN's top 100 big board following the 2025 NBA Draft withdrawal deadline (Labaron Philon returned to Alabama): Mark Sears (No. 63), Grant Nelson (No. 65) and Clifford Omoruyi (No. 73).
- Alabama was named the No. 1 offensive line in college football ahead of the 2025 season by PFF. Crimson Tide center Parker Brailsford told BamaCentral in April that he wants to win the Joe Moore Award, which is given annually to the nation's best offensive line.
- Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack will be included in this summer's EA Sports College Football 26 video game. Last year's revival of the game, after a 10-year hiatus, didn't feature any coaches.
- NFL rookies, including former Alabama offensive guard Tyler Booker, voted for various players to be the cover athlete for Madden 26. Many of which were Crimson Tide products such as Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts, NFL Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II and Pro Bowl safety Brian Branch.
- Alabama women's basketball has tipped off its first day of training.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
91 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
May 31, 1943: Joe Namath was born in Beaver Falls, Penn.
May 31, 1969: John David Crow, who won the Heisman Trophy while playing for Paul “Bear” Bryant at Texas A&M in 1957, joined the Crimson Tide coaching staff as a backfield coach. Crow had recently retired after an illustrious NFL career with the Cardinals and 49ers (1958-68) that saw him twice named All-Pro and to the Pro Bowl four times.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Football Is an honest game. It's true to life. It's a game about sharing. Football is a team game. So is life.”- Joe Namath