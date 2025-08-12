Jase McClellan Signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Roll Call
Former Alabama running back Jase McClellan, a 2024 sixth-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons, is staying in the NFC South. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, McClellan's next stop is in Tampa Bay as a Buccaneer. The Falcons released McClellan in mid-June.
McClellan played in two games last season, recording 32 yards on 13 attempts. Atlanta seemingly wasn't enticed enough to give him a look in a second preseason with the team. Instead, he will still have an opportunity to play for a 53-man roster spot, albeit with a new squad.
Bucs running back Rachaad White sustained a groin injury in the team's preseason win against the Tennessee Titans, providing an avenue for McClellan's chance. If the 2020 national champion does enough to stick around, he'll get a shot at revenge against his former team since his new one is a division rival.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- August 12, 1964: Pooley Hubert, who played quarterback, halfback and fullback during his Alabama career from 1922-25, earning All-American honors and helping the Tide to a national title in '25, was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame. – Bryant Museum
- August 12, 1994: Ryan Anderson was born in Daphne, Ala.
