Jessica Timmons, Brandon Miller Headline Crimson Tide Athletes of the Week

In a week headlined by the Charles Bediako saga and men's basketball's Saturday night loss to Tennessee, plenty of stars emerged on the women's side of things. Gymnastics posted a season-high point total in a win over Missouri, women's basketball snapped its two-game losing streak, and an Alabama track and field record was toppled, creating plenty of big moments. With almost every Alabama alumnus' NFL season over, the NBA gave us a huge week from one of Alabama's former stars. Here are the Crimson Tide Athletes of the Week for the week of Jan. 12 - 18, 2026:

Freshman of the Week: Jasmine Cawley

Cawley continued her strong start to the season on Friday, scoring a 9.925 on vault to win the event title as No. 3 Alabama took down No. 7 Missouri. One of the highest-ranked high school recruits in the 2025 cycle, Cawley has emerged as a key piece for the Crimson Tide through three weeks. She previously won the all-around event title in the season opener against Clemson, scoring two 9.900's.

Welcome to Coleman, Miss Jazzy!



Career-high 9.925 for the freshman 🤩#RollTide pic.twitter.com/l81fHkz2vp — Alabama Gymnastics (@BamaGymnastics) January 24, 2026

Athlete of the Week: Jessica Timmons

Timmons scored a career-high 28 points to lead Alabama women's basketball to an 85-78 win over Mississippi State on Sunday. The senior shot 7-15 from the field while going a perfect 11-11 from the charity stripe. Timmons has emerged as one of the best guards in the SEC and is beginning to show up on WNBA Draft radars, averaging 16.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Alabama sits at 18-3 and is currently projected as a seven-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

TIMMONS MAKING IT LOOK TOO EASY 🥶



THE STEP-BACK DRIBBLE → WIDE OPEN 3️⃣@AlabamaWBB x 📺 @SECNetwork+ pic.twitter.com/BQa6gZdFZt — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) January 25, 2026

Honorable Mention: Doris Lemngole

Lemngole finished third in the mile at the Orange and Purple Invitational at Clemson on Saturday. The Kenyan broke the program record with a time of 4:32.69, breaking Flomena Asekol's mark of 4:32.84. Lemngole's main event is the 3000-meter steeplechase, where she currently holds the NCAA record time and is the two-time reigning national champion, and her ability to just come in and compete in an event like the mile shows just how dominant an athlete she is.

Pro Athlete of the Week: Brandon Miller

Former Alabama basketball star Brandon Miller scored 30 on 9-11 shooting on Monday night to lead the Charlotte Hornets to a 130-93 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. He posted a plus/minus of +40 while sitting out the fourth quarter to put an exclamation mark on one of the best weeks of his career. Miller averaged 22.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.8 steals over four games to lead the Hornets to a 3-1 week. Miller was incredibly efficient, shooting 55% for the week.

The 2023 SEC Player of the Year is the leading scorer of a Charlotte team that is playing some of the most fun basketball in the league. The Hornets have the highest NET rating in the league over the past 12 games and are in contention for a play-in spot. Charlotte is 15-14 when Miller plays, and just 3-14 without him in the lineup. Fellow Alabama alum Collin Sexton is leading the team's bench unit, averaging nearly 15 points per game.

Brandon Miller over his last 7 games:



- 24.6 PPG

- 5.3 RPG

- 54/45/96 splits

- 70% true shooting

- 5-2 record pic.twitter.com/CaGIcEtxcc — The Lead (@TheLeadSM) January 26, 2026

Clutch Athlete of the Week: Karly Weathers

While Timmons did the bulk of the scoring for Alabama in its aforementioned 85-78 win over the Bulldogs, it was Weathers who stepped up down the stretch, scoring 11 of her 13 points in the fourth quarter. Weathers went 4-5 from the field with two assists and two steals in the quarter, and hit a three to put Alabama up by seven points with two minutes remaining that effectively iced the game. The performance held particular importance as Alabama had previously struggled in big moments, collapsing in consecutive fourth quarters in losses to Auburn and Tennessee the week before.