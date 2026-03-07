Alabama's SEC Women's Tournament Run Comes To End: Roll Call
Texas rolled over Alabama 83-60 in the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals on Friday. Jordan Lee scored 16 points, Madison Booker contributed 11 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in limited minutes for the Longhorns as the burnt orange jumped out to a 40-12 lead in the second quarter to serve the Crimson Tide an early knockout punch.
"Texas played great," Kristy Curry said. "I think you come in and you credit their play tonight. I thought they were outstanding, had four in double-figures. We were just a little disjointed to start the game and I think you have to credit their defense. I'm so proud of my team, so proud of who they've tried to be all year."
Alabama, playing its third game in three days, didn't have a single player in double-digit scoring but saw Jessica Timmons, Diana Collins, Alancia Ramsey, and Ace Austin score eight points each in the loss. The Crimson Tide trailed 52-19 at halftime, but fought back to make it respectable, winning the second half 41-31.
The Crimson Tide now returns home from Greenville and turns its attention to the NCAA Tournament.
Alabama Women's NCAA Tournament Bracketology
- Charlie Creme - ESPN - No. 5 seed vs No. 12 Murray State in the College Park Regional
- Megan Gauer - HerHoopstatts - No. 6 seed vs. No 11 Fairfield in the Louisville Regional
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, March 7, 2026
- Former Alabama basketball player Herb Jones played 31 minutes for the New Orleans Pelicans in a 118-116 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Jones scored 14 points, had four assists, grabbed two rebounds, and had two steals.
- The Arizona Cardinals have released former Crimson Tide defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson before the new league year begins.
- Former Crimson Tide offensive lineman Ryan Kelly announced his intentions to retire from the NFL.
Alabama Crimson Tide Friday results:
- Softball: Alabama 5, Ole Miss 3 | Alabama 13, Ole Miss 2
- Men's Tennis: Alabama 4, Georgia 3
- Gymnastics: Alabama 197.200, Kentucky 196.675
- Baseball: Alabama 7, North Florida 2
- Women's Basketball: Texas 83, Alabama 60
Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday schedule:
- Men's Golf: The Hayt Tournament Round 1, North Florida, Sawgrass Country Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
- Women's Tennis: Alabama at Texas A&M, 12 p.m., College Station, Texas
- Soccer: Alabama vs UAB, 1 p.m., Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- Baseball: Alabama vs North Florida, 2 p.m., Tuscaloosa, Ala., SEC Network +
- Men's Basketball: Alabama vs Auburn, 7:30 p.m., Tuscaloosa, Ala., ESPN2
Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 season opener
182 days
On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:
March 7, 1983: Former Crimson Tide pitcher Taylor Tankersley was born in Missoula, Mont.
March 7, 1989: Howard Cross, star right end for four years who was coming off winning the Jacobs Trophy as the SEC’s best blocker, was feted with his own day in Huntsville. The New Hope native was greeted by 400 of his friends and fans, including teammate Derrick Thomas, who presented him with a special prized photo of their playing days. – Bryant Museum.
Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I think whenever you play football, at any time it could be your last play. That's the great thing about this sport. Every week and every play, you have to play like it's your last."Shaun Alexander
We'll leave you with this...
- Former Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban participated in a college sports roundtable hosted by President Trump on Friday. Saban spoke and called on lawmakers to fix a number off issues involving Name, Image and Likeness.
