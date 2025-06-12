Jihaad Campbell Agrees to Rookie Deal With Eagles: Roll Call
Former Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell agreed to terms with the Philadelphia Eagles on his rookie contract on Wednesday, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero. Campbell's contract is a four-year, $14,903,574 fully guaranteed deal with a fifth-year option.
Campbell was selected by the Eagles with the 31st overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft in April. He had previously undergone surgery for a torn labrum in his left shoulder after the NFL
Combine, which impacted his draft stock a bit. Campbell is also not practicing during OTA's as he's still recovering from the surgery but should be cleared in August.
He ranked fifth in the entire SEC in tackles last fall with 117, a number that was tops on the team and placed him in the top 10 all-time for a single season in program history. Campbell was one of Alabama's better players on either side of the ball in Kalen DeBoer's first season as head coach, additionally leading the team in tackles for loss (11.5) and recording five sacks, also a team-high.
Thursday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Track and Field NCAA Outdoor Championship Meet, Eugene, Oregon –– Women's Day 1
Field Events –– starting at 3:30 p.m. | Track Events – starting at 6:05 p.m.; ESPN will broadcast events from Women's Day 1 beginning at 6 p.m. CT but individual events can be found on ESPN+
- 200-meter semifinals: Precious Nzeakor
- 3,000-meter steeplechase semifinals: Doris Lemngole
- 10,000-meter finals: Brenda Tuwei
- Long jump finals: Mariia Horielova
- Shot put finals: Treneese Hamilton and Mye'Joi Williams
- Javelin finals: Megan Albamonti
Wednesday's Crimson Tide Results:
Track and Field NCAA Outdoor Championship Meet –– Men's Day 1:
- Christopher Crawford places 12th in shot put finals (18.94 meters).
- Trevor Gunzell places 14th in shot put finals (18.91 meters).
- Ezekiel Pitireng finishes 18th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase semifinal (8:41.10).
- Samuel Ogazi wins 400-meter dash semifinal (44.77 seconds) and qualifies for final.
- Dismus Lokira crosses the finish line 11th in the 10,000-meter final (29:13.51).
- Victor Kiprop crosses the finish line 22nd in the 10,000-meter final (29:31.44).
- Dennis Kipruto does not cross the finish line in the 10,000-meter final.
- Donald Chiyangwa, Samuel Ogazi, Oussama El Bouchayby and Peter Diebold place second in heat 3 (seventh overall) of the 4x400-meter relay semifinal (3:03.58) and qualify for final.
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- Alabama track standout Samuel Ogazi won the 400-meter semifinals with a time of 44.77 seconds. He advances to Friday's final.
- Alabama's Bray Hubbard and Keon Sabb were named the No. 1 safety duo in college football by PFF ahead of the 2025 season. PFF also tabbed the Crimson Tide's offensive line as the best in the nation a couple of weeks ago.
- Former Alabama pitcher Matt Foster is signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks organization after pitching a 0.66 ERA in the Mexican League.
- Former Alabama guards and current WNBA rookies Sarah Ashlee Barker and Aaliyah Nye went head-to-head for the second time this season.
- Former Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham is off to a good start at OTAs ahead of Year 2 in the NFL. Latham was the Crimson Tide's first player taken in the 2024 NFL Draft at No. 7 overall.
- Alabama men's basketball forward Taylor Bol Bowen hasn't been in Tuscaloosa very long since he transferred from Florida State earlier this offseason, but he seems to be really bonding with the Crimson Tide's five returners and six other newcomers in the first few days of practice.
- Former Alabama men's basketball guard Andrew Steele is joining North Alabama men's basketball's staff as an assistant coach. Steele played for the Crimson Tide from 2008-09 to 2012-13.
- Alabama gymnastics gave a shoutout to BamaCentral for an offseason checkin article with head coach Ashley Johnston and associate head coach Justin Spring.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
79 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
June 12, 1969: Former Crimson Tide fullback Kevin Turner was born in Prattville, Ala.
June 12, 1973: Crimson Tide basketball player Jason Caffey was born in Mobile.
June 12, 1989: Promising freshman redshirt center George Wilson suffered an accidental self-inflicted gun wound to his left foot and underwent 14 hours of surgery to try to save his damaged foot. Doctors indicated that the majority of his foot could be saved but his left big toe was amputated.
June 12, 1995: Cornerback Levi Wallace was born on his day in Tucson, Arizona.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I had a lot going on in my life, so I was really ready to let football go. My dad just kind of convinced me ‘Just see how good you are.’ I wanted to see how it is going up against some of the best athletes, some of the best receivers that come to the University of Alabama. I just wanted to see how good I was. He just said he believed in me, he always believed in me and my abilities. He said, ‘You’re a great football player, so you might as well give it a shot and see where things go.’”
— Levi Wallace, who went from being a walk-on player to the Buffalo Bills, about his late father.