Former Alabama Shortstop Jim Jarvis Promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett: Roll Call
Former Alabama baseball shortstop Jim Jarvis was promoted from the Double-A Columbus Clingstones to the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers on Monday. Second baseman Cody Milligan was sent from Gwinnett to Columbus, with Jarvis presumably able to take on work vacated by Milligan's demotion.
Jarvis, a staple of Alabama's early-2020s teams known in part for his defensive prowess and two-strike approach, was traded to the Atlanta Braves organization by the Detroit Tigers in July. He was subsequently activated by Columbus on August 1.
Since joining the Clingstones, Jarvis has hit .265 with eight doubles and 20 runs scored in 21 games. He's drawn seven walks, batted in eight runs and amassed a .705 OPS in that span.
Here's the Roll Call for Tuesday, August 26, 2025:
SEC News:
Why Charleston Southern Coach Gabe Giardina is Treating Vanderbilt Matchup Like Movie Scene
Did You Notice?
- Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald and his staff have devised special plays for former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe to get into games with the first-team offense this year. Milroe was a third-round pick by the team this past spring and played the entire preseason game against the Green Bay Packers over the weekend.
- Former Crimson Tide cornerback Eli Ricks, who managed to make the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted rookie in 2023 and became a Super Bowl champion this past season, found himself a casualty of roster cutdowns on Monday. Ricks has 21 career NFL tackles; he received All-SEC honors in 2020 while at LSU.
- Former Alabama defensive tackle Phil Mathis was hosted by the Houston Texans for a workout on Monday. The New York Jets cut Mathis last week. The former All-SEC lineman has spent the vast majority of his career with the Washington Commanders, who waived him late last December; that led to him joining the Jets via waiver claim. Injuries have plagued Mathis throughout his pro career.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- August 26, 1930: Wallace Wade, who was entering his final year as head coach of Alabama, said "toting ice, chopping down trees, working in steel mills and other laborious tasks do not put athletes in a good frame of mind for football. When they don their moleskins in September, they are stiff and pep-less if they have had that type of summer regimen. I prefer regular exercise programs with emphasis on running." – Bryant Museum
