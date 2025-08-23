How Jalen Milroe Performed in Full Preseason Game vs. Packers
Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald made a big decision earlier this week when he announced that former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe would not only start, but also play Saturday's entire preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.
The rookie dual-threat was given a major test on the road at Lambeau Field. Seattle has previously named Sam Darnold the starter, but the 2025 third-round pick is in the running to be the primary backup.
Milroe got his shot, but couldn't get the win despite a couple of big plays in the fourth quarter. The Seahawks closed their preseason with a 20-7 loss. Milroe had some positives but also a few negatives during his first-career start.
His first pass attempt went for a 12-yard completion, but he'd be sacked a couple of plays later on third down. Being pressured was a common theme early in this contest as Milroe was sacked three times in the first half.
Milroe also fumbled twice in the first two quarters. The amount of Packers finding gaps and inching towards Milroe resulted in the scrambler having to move outside of the pocket and run forward. But Green Bay's defense did a really solid job of staying in front of him and either forcing him to throw it away or run for a minimal gain.
The 22-year-old closed the first half completing 7 of 12 pass attempts for 65 yards (5.4 yards per completion). He made a couple of nice throws, including a play to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling that went for a 27-yard gain. Valdes-Scantling was Milroe's top target in the opening 30 minutes as he logged three receptions by the time the Seahawks went to the locker room down 20-0.
The third quarter was more of the same for the Seahawks offensively, as Milroe went 2-for-6 for eight yards in the period. Seattle ran the ball a bit more during the frame as Milroe rushed for a then-game-high six yards on third-and-short. This was his second third-down conversion via his legs of the quarter, as he showed more confidence utilizing his renowned athleticism.
This boost helped him out at the start of the fourth quarter, as Milroe connected with running back Cody White for a 25-yard gain. He then followed this a couple of plays later with his speed as he sprinted 15 yards forward. Milroe then ended the shutout with an 18-yard strike to White, who found the end zone for the young quarterback's first touchdown of the preseason.
The Seahawks went three-and-out in their next offensive drive, but Seattle's final possession of the game allowed Milroe to continue a solid fourth-quarter performance. After being sacked on third down, he found White once again for 26 yards right at the two-minute warning. However, the game ended on a sour note after Milroe couldn't grasp an aborted snap and Green Bay recovered.
Milroe finished the game completing 13 of 24 pass attempts for 148 yards (6.2 yards per completion) and a touchdown, while rushing for 31 yards on seven attempts (4.4 yards per rush). He also lost three fumbles and was sacked five times.
Saturday's game featured six former Alabama standouts when combining the two rosters. Milroe was the only Seahawk whose name was on the stat sheet, as fullback/tight end Robbie Ouzts, defensive lineman Jarran Reed and cornerback Josh Jobe were not listed. Green Bay Packers three-time Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs only recorded nine yards on six carries and reigning First Team All-Pro safety Xavier McKinney did not play.
