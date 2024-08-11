Joe Namath Graces Cover of 1969 Sports Illustrated: Roll Call, August 11, 2024
Joe Namath and the New York Jets were featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated on this date in 1969 after he led his professional Jets to an exhibition win over the College All-Stars in Chicago 26-24.
The article paired with the cover details a second half comeback by the All-Stars that made the exhibition game closer than the experts predicted. Sports bookies handicapped the Jets as a 17-point favorite, a closer line than they had faced against the Colts in the Super Bowl months earlier.
Namath ended the exhibition game 17 of 32 passing for 302 yards and got the win despite not throwing a touchdown pass. The Jets still had five more exhibition contests before the 1969 season, a far cry from the three games the professional teams play now in preseason action.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
No events scheduled
Crimson Tide Results:
No events scheduled
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
20 days
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama receiver Jermaine Burton scored a touchdown with 82 yards on three receptions in his first NFL preseason game for the Cincinnati Bengals.
- Former Alabama kicker Will Reichard made a game-winning 43-yard field goal in his first NFL preseason game for the Minnesota Vikings.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
August 11, 1964: Ohio State's Woody Hayes and USC’s John McKay were guest speakers at the annual University of Alabama Coaching Clinic. Hayes called Alabama coach Paul Bryant "a master at taking average athletes and making them believe they are invincible. I don't know of any coach who instills such an iron resolution in his players." – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“When folks are ignorant, you don’t condemn them. You teach them.”- Paul W. "Bear" Bryant