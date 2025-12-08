Bengals Cut Former Alabama WR Who Was Suspended for Sunday’s Game vs. Bills
The Bengals lost an epic battle to the Bills on Sunday afternoon in Buffalo, falling to 3–9 on the 2025 season as they all but let go of any hopes of making the postseason.
Prior to the contest, it was reported that Cincinnati had suspended wide receiver Jermaine Burton before they listed him as a game day inactive. Burton had not appeared in any Bengals games this season, and a reason for his suspension was not given.
Then, on Monday, coach Zac Taylor announced that the team would be releasing Burton. The Bengals then made the transaction official on their website soon after.
Burton was selected by the Bengals out of Alabama in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft. His best collegiate season came in 2023, when he hauled in 39 passes for 798 yards and eight touchdowns while leading the SEC with 20.5 yards per reception.
Over a season-and-a-half with Cincinnati, he caught just four passes for 107 yards while also logging 378 return yards.