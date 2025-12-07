SI

Bengals Suspend Wide Receiver for Week 14 Game vs. Bills

The second-year wideout won't play for Cincinnati Sunday.

Patrick Andres

Jermaine Burton has yet to see the field in 2025.
Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton hasn't played yet in 2025, and that will continue Sunday due to a suspension.

Cincinnati has suspended Burton for the team's game against the Bills, it announced Sunday morning via Adam Schefter of ESPN following the team's indication that Burton would not travel for non-injury-related reasons. Burton, 24, last played for the Bengals in Dec. 2024 and last caught a pass for the team in Nov. '24.

Burton played collegiately for Georgia and Alabama, and Cincinnati took the Atlanta native in the third round of the '24 draft. He finished his rookie season with four catches for 107 yards in 14 games.

In December, Burton allegedly was involved in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend, who per an incident report obtained by Ben Baby of ESPN declined to press charges.

The Bengals are currently 4-8, two games out of first place in the AFC North division.

