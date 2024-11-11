John Metchie III Scores First NFL Touchdown: Roll Call, November 11, 2024
Former Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III has found paydirt for the first time in an NFL uniform. The Crimson Tide product missed the entire duration of his rookie campaign in 2022 after a leukemia diagnosis. He returned to the field last season.
On Sunday night, he caught his first pro touchdown in the closing seconds of the first half of Houston's home loss against the Detroit Lions. Metchie has overcome a lot since entering the NFL, and also ended his college career on the shelf because of a knee injury which turned out to be a pivotal blow to the 2021 Crimson Tide's national title hopes.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's basketball: vs. McNeese State at 6 p.m. CT in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Watch Listen Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results:
- Women's basketball: defeated Troy 94-71 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- Volleyball: lost to No. 22 Florida 3-0 in Gainesville, Fla.
- Men's tennis: Roan Jones won the ITA South Sectionals singles title, clinching a spot in the NCAA Singles Championships.
Did You Notice?
- The No. 24 Alabama women's basketball team (3-0) is riding plenty of monentum, and defeated in-state foe Troy by 23 points on Monday. It was a milestone win, marking head coach Kristy Curry's 200th victory as at the helm of the Crimson Tide program. Curry is in her 12th season.
- Alabama football linebacker Que Robinson, who sustained what's being described as an upper-body injury in Saturday's 42-13 win over LSU, will miss the remainder of the 2024 season. He was having a strong year in his fifth and final season of eligibility.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- November 11, 1892: Alabama played its first football game. E.B. Beaumont's team defeated a squad comprised of Birmingham High School students 56-0.
- November 11, 1990: Derrick Thomas set an NFL record with seven sacks, which still stands, during Kansas City’s 17-16 loss to Seattle.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"We did a good job of staying together, being one and staying cool and calm. We did enough."- Jalen Hurts after a 2017 game
