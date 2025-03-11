Jonathan Allen Visits Vikings: Roll Call, March 11, 2025
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, including full TV listings.
Former Alabama football star defensive tackle Jonathan Allen may have an early idea on where he's headed for the next stop in his NFL career.
Allen was recently released by the Washington Commanders, the only team he has ever suited up for as of this writing. He had requested a trade prior to the parting, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that Allen was visiting with the Minnesota Vikings.
The Vikings were 14-3 last season, missing out on winning a stacked NFC North. Allen, a two-time Pro Bowler, took a long visit to Minnesota, indicating that perhaps there's some appreciable level of interest between the two sides.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Swim and dive: NCAA Zone Championships in Auburn, Ala., all day
Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's golf: finished third at The Hayt in Ponte Vedra, Fla.
- Swim and dive: advanced Rin Drudge and Nigel Chambers to finals appearances at NCAA Zone Championships in Auburn, Ala.
Did You Notice?
- Najee Harris on Monday signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers worth over $9 million, officially departing the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hours prior to reports emerging that the Chargers were working on a deal to lure the former Alabama star from the team that drafted him, NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that Harris had begun saying goodbyes to the team which drafted him back on Sunday.
- The signing of another player departing the Steelers also has implications for a former Alabama standout. Left tackle Dan Moore agreed to terms with the Tennessee Titans, paving the way for JC Latham to move back to right tackle following his rookie year.
- Two former Crimson Tide players now on the Green Bay Packers have roster bonuses due when the new league year officially begins on Wednesday. They are defensive back Xavier McKinney ($8.5 million) and running back Josh Jacobs ($5.93 million).
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 172 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- March 11, 1929: Earl Smith, captain of the '28 football team, a top player on the basketball team and the school record holder in the broad jump, announced his intention of playing baseball in an effort to become a four-sport letterman. Ironically, the Haleyville native initially went to Alabama to play baseball. He did not play football in high school. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
”At the end of the day, you know he played for Nick Saban, so you know he's tough."- Frank Bush
