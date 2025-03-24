Justin Thomas Falls Short At Valspar: Roll Call, March 24, 2025
After just barely making the cut at the Valspar Championship on Friday, Justin Thomas shot 65 on Saturday to put himself in prime position to take home the $1,566,000 in prize money. After hitting a birdie on hole 15, Thomas held a three-stroke lead and appeared poised to earn his first win since 2022.
Viktor Hovland had other plans. The Norwegian birdied on 16 and 17 while Thomas collapsed with errant tee shots on 16 and 18. That lead he held instantly turned into a two-stroke deficit in what many are already declaring to be the biggest collapse of the year.
After shooting seven-under through 15, Thomas ended at a 66. Hovland was in the driver's seat during the final hole and calmly settled for a bogey. Thomas went par on the 18th and, just like that, it was over. Thomas is trying to remain optimistic with The Masters just two weeks away, but it's hard to imagine that Sunday's finish isn't weighing on him right now.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's basketball vs. No. 4 Maryland, in NCAA Tournament Round of 32 in Cleveland, 4:00 p.m. CT in College Park, Md.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's basketball: Alabama 80, St. Mary's 66, NCAA Tournament Round of 32
- Softball: Texas A&M 9, Alabama 7
- Women's golf: Tied for sixth at Florida State Match Up
- Women's tennis: Kentucky 4, No. 25 Alabama 2
Did You Notice?
- Grant Nelson cleared 1000 career rebounds in Alabama's Round of 32 win over St. Mary's. Nelson had 12 points and eight rebounds in the victory.
- While Justin Thomas had the spotlight, Bud Cauley continued his impressive run with a third place finish at Valspar. It's the Crimson Tide alum's first top-three finish since 2017. Davis Riley also had an impressive afternoon, finishing seventh for his second top-10 finish of the season.
- G-League MVP candidate JD Davison was called up from Maine to Boston this week. He scored four points with an assist and a rebound in the Celtics 129-116 win over the Trail Blazers.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 150 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- March 24, 1939: Three Alabama football players (Pig Davis, Bobby Wood and Elwood Gerber), walking down the streets of Tuscaloosa, were cornered by a radio announcer conducting a quiz for his sizable audience. When asked who first said "Go West young man, go West"? Davis immediately answered "Horace Greeley." When he asked Wood how many keys does a standard typewriter have? Wood correctly said, "42." Last, the announcer asked Gerber, "What's the name of a full-grown sardine?" Without hesitation, Gerber said, "A herring." The announcer seems both flustered and amazed with the ease they answered the questions. – Bryant Museum
- March 24, 2019: Alabama and basketball coach Avery Johnson mutually agreed to part ways after settling on an amicable buyout of Johnson’s contract. The team missed the NCAA Tournament and despite being a top seed in the NIT was bounced in the first round. Johnson went 75-62 overall, 34-38 in Southeastern Conference play.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
- Bobby Bowden on Nick Saban
March 24: “I always wished I had an opportunity to work with him. Maybe I could have learned something."