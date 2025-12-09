How to Watch No. 12 Alabama Basketball Against No. 1 Arizona

No. 12 Alabama will play its 10th game of the regular season on Saturday night against No. 1 Arizona in Birmingham for the C.M. Newton Classic.

This is a return neutral-site game from the 2023-24 season when these two programs played in Phoenix. Arizona won that contest 87-74 on Dec. 20, 2023.

The Crimson Tide played in the Birmingham venue, Legacy Arena at BJCC, last season when it defeated Illinois 100-87. As expected, most of the fans in the building had Alabama roots and this was the case for Arizona when it faced the Tide in the aforementioned game in Phoenix.

The Crimson Tide is 2-2 against top-10 teams this season, and Saturday's game will be its first this year against the top-ranked program in the latest AP Top 25. Nevertheless, this is far from the first time that Alabama head coach Nate Oats has gone head-to-head with the AP No. 1 team, as he's 3-4 since his arrival in 2019.

Another big reason to watch this one is due to the reunion between Alabama and Arizona guard Jaden Bradley. The former five-star recruit spent his freshman 2022-23 season with the Crimson Tide, but transferred to the Wildcats and has been with the program ever since. Bradley is averaging 14.5 points this season.

How to Watch: 2025 C.M. Newton Classic

Who: No. 12 Alabama (7-2, 0-0 SEC) vs. No. 1 Arizona (8-0, 0-0 Big 12)

What: Alabama's 10th game of the regular season (sixth on the road/neutral site)

When: Saturday, Dec. 13, 8:30 p.m. CT

Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC, Birmingham, Ala.

TV: ESPN

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: Channel 190 (Alabama), Channel 198 (Arizona)

Series: Alabama leads 3-2 with the first matchup occurring on March 15, 1985.

Last Meeting: The Wildcats defeated the Crimson Tide 87-74 on Dec. 20, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. Grant Nelson (17 points), Sam Walters (15), Mark Sears (12) and Aaron Estrada's (11) double-digit scoring performances were far from enough as Arizona had five players reach 10-plus points while committing four fewer turnovers.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide dismantled UTSA 97-55 at home on Dec. 7. Alabama guard Jalil Bethea led the way with 21 points in his first game with impactful minutes this season. The Miami transfer missed the first seven games after suffering a foot injury during a practice in mid-September. Additionally, sophomore Labaron Philon Jr. and freshman London Jemison each scored 20 points. Philon was also named the SEC Player of the Week on Monday for the third time this season, as he also thrived against Clemson on Dec. 3.

Last time out, Arizona: The then-No. 2 Wildcats were propelled to No. 1 after they blew out then-No. 20 Auburn 97-68 at home on Dec. 6. Freshman forward Koa Peat led the way with 18 points, but guards Brayden Burries and Jaden Bradley also shined with 16 apiece. Forward Ivan Kharchenkov scored 12 points but also led Arizona in assists (8) and steals (3). Tahaad Pettiford dropped 30 points for Auburn, but Keyshawn Hall (13) was the only other player to tally double figures.

Alabama Stat Leaders

Points: Labaron Philon Jr. (21.4 on 56.6 FG%)

Rebounds: Amari Allen (7.7, including 1.4 offensive)

Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (5.4 with 2.8 turnovers)

Arizona Stat Leaders

Points: Koa Peat (15.9 on 56.3 FG%)

Rebounds: Tobe Awaka (10.0, including 3.9 offensive)

Assists: Jaden Bradley (3.8 with 1.6 turnovers)

