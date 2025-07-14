Justin Thomas Finishes 22nd At Scottish Open: Roll Call, July 15, 2025
Justin Thomas has been quiet since his win at the RBC Heritage in April, followed by a second-place finish at the Truist Championship. He missed the cut at the PGA Championship and the US Open, and a ninth-place finish at the Travelers Championship is his only top 10 result of the past two months.
Thomas did not make much noise this weekend, finishing 22nd at the Scottish Open. He shot a 65 Sunday to climb the leaderboards but still landed well out of contention. Chris Gotterup won, finishing two strokes ahead of Rory McIlroy for his second career win.
The highlight of Thomas' weekend came Saturday, when he came just over a foot short of winning a free car, as part of a promotion that offers a free car to any golfer who hits a hole-in-one on the course's par-three 17th hole.
Did You Notice?
- Montana Fouts made her return to the Talons of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League. The AUSL, a traveling league, will be in Tuscaloosa next week, providing a return for Fouts to the stadium where she starred in the circle with the Crimson Tide.
- Brian Robinson held a youth football camp on Sunday, with over 100 kids showing up. Domani Jackson joined as a coach.
- TJ McCants hit his third home run of the year for the Low-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (White Sox affiliate). McCants is batting .301 with 22 RBIs and an .805 OPS this season after being selected in the 16th round by Chicago last July.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
46 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
July 15, 1952: He didn’t play for Alabama, but Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver John Stallworth was born in Tuscaloosa.
July 15, 1972: Paul “Bear” Bryant and Georgia Tech athletic director Bobby Dodd announced that their teams will play annually from 1979-86. The two squads had not met since the annual series was terminated in 1964, but the two coaches had talked about renewing the series since becoming more amicable in 1970.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
I don't know if I'll ever get tired of football. One time I thought I might. . . I was out there on the practice field wondering whether football had passed me by. Then I heard the Million Dollar Band playing over on the practice field. When they started playing 'Yea, Alabama,' I got goose bumps all over me. I looked out there and those young rascals in those crimson jerseys, and I just wanted to thank God for giving me the opportunity to coach and contribute in some small way at my alma mater and be a part of the University of Alabama tradition."- Paul W. Bryant