Justin Thomas Picks up 53rd Top-Five Finish on PGA Tour: Roll Call, June 24, 2024
There's no one in the professional golf world that can quite keep up with Scottie Scheffler right now, who picked up his sixth PGA Tour win of the year on Sunday at the Travelers Championship, but former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas put on an admirable showing over the weekend.
Thomas finished tied for fifth at 18-under-par, which resulted in a $702,500 payout. It is Thomas' third top-five finish of the season and 53rd of his career.
Three other former Alabama golfers also made the cut at the Travelers Championship. Lee Hodges finished T31 at 10-under. Davis Riley was T48 at 5-under, and Nick Dunlap was 66th at 1-under.
Did you notice?
- Alabama gymnastics announced on Friday that Shania Adams would be returning for a fifth year with the program. "Making the decision to come back for my fifth year, with this program, was something I didn’t want to miss out on because I know what all this team is still capable of," Adams said in a statement. "We still have more to accomplish together, and I know there’s still more I can give, in return, to this program and its people. It’s always an honor representing the Script A, and I can’t wait to have that opportunity for another year."
- Alabama volleyball released its 2024 schedule on Friday. The season starts at home inside Foster Auditorium on Friday, August 30, and the Crimson Tide will have 13 home matches overall.
- Former Alabama basketball star Levi Randolph was back in Tuscaloosa over the weekend and spent some time at the Crimson Tide's facililty.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
68 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
June 24, 1927: Former Minnesota football star and Tulane coach Clark Shaughnessy said in a talk in New York that Southern football has grown dramatically in the last few years and much of the credit has to go to Alabama coach Wallace Wade. When asked if Wade just had better facilities and players than the other schools in the South, Shaughnessy said, "No, there isn't one doubt the chief reason for Alabama's showing is Wallace Wade. He knows the game. He is a splendid leader and a remarkable coach."
June 24, 2019: The oldest living Crimson Tide football letterman, Don Salls, turned 100.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I was cutting out, off the tackle, and I cut left instead of cutting right. [Coach Frank Thomas] hollered, ‘Salls! That may be the way they do it in New York, but you’re in Tuscaloosa now!’ I was tickled to death to know that he knew my name and knew where I was from. I just grinned all over and went back to the scrimmage and kept on going. That’s the only thing Coach Thomas ever said to me.”—Don Salls on his favorite Crimson Tide memory besides winning the national championship
