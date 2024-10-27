Bama Central

Justin Thomas Set For Final Group on Sunday: Roll Call, October 27, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full broadcast listings.

Joe Gaither

Aug 22, 2024; Castle Rock, Colorado, USA; Justin Thomas hits a chip shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Castle Pines Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Former University of Alabama golfer concluded a strong third round at the ZOZO Championship in Japan on Saturday. Thomas finished three-under to shoot a 65 after making birdie on holes one, three and six.

Thomas's solid third round puts him into the final group on Sunday as he's tied for the lead at 18-under with Nico Echavarria and Max Greyserman.

If Thomas can win the ZOZO Championship it will be his first win since the 2022 PGA Championship.

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

  • Women's golf at Landfall Tradition | Wilmington, North Carolina
  • Softball verse Jacksonville State | Tuscaloosa, Alabama | 2:30 p.m. CT
  • Soccer at Vanderbilt | Nashville, Tennessee | 3 p.m. CT | SEC Network +

Crimson Tide Results:

  • Women's golf - Finished round two of the Landfall Tradition in 11th place with a team score of 11-over par. Ryan Flnn leads Alabama through two rounds and is tied for 16th individually.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

October 27, 1973: Alabama set a national record with 833 total yards in a 77-6 rout of Virginia Tech in a Tuscaloosa night game. Calvin Culliver, Jimmy Taylor, Wilbur Jackson and Richard Todd all rushed for more than 100 yards. – Bryant Museum

October 27, 1989: Mark Barron was born in Mobile, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"Paul Bryant was just tougher than the rest of us. That, plus his ability to make everybody believe in him, made his teams hard to beat."

–Texas coach Darrell Royal

