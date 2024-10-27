Justin Thomas Set For Final Group on Sunday: Roll Call, October 27, 2024
Former University of Alabama golfer concluded a strong third round at the ZOZO Championship in Japan on Saturday. Thomas finished three-under to shoot a 65 after making birdie on holes one, three and six.
Thomas's solid third round puts him into the final group on Sunday as he's tied for the lead at 18-under with Nico Echavarria and Max Greyserman.
If Thomas can win the ZOZO Championship it will be his first win since the 2022 PGA Championship.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's golf at Landfall Tradition | Wilmington, North Carolina
- Softball verse Jacksonville State | Tuscaloosa, Alabama | 2:30 p.m. CT
- Soccer at Vanderbilt | Nashville, Tennessee | 3 p.m. CT | SEC Network +
Crimson Tide Results:
- Women's golf - Finished round two of the Landfall Tradition in 11th place with a team score of 11-over par. Ryan Flnn leads Alabama through two rounds and is tied for 16th individually.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
October 27, 1973: Alabama set a national record with 833 total yards in a 77-6 rout of Virginia Tech in a Tuscaloosa night game. Calvin Culliver, Jimmy Taylor, Wilbur Jackson and Richard Todd all rushed for more than 100 yards. – Bryant Museum
October 27, 1989: Mark Barron was born in Mobile, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"Paul Bryant was just tougher than the rest of us. That, plus his ability to make everybody believe in him, made his teams hard to beat."- –Texas coach Darrell Royal