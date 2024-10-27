Complete Domination for Alabama Defense in Shutout Win over Missouri
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- There was no second-half magic this time. Alabama’s defense made sure of that.
Last week, Missouri quarterback Brady Cook exited the first half against Auburn with an injury, but returned to stage a fourth-quarter comeback victory.
On Saturday against Alabama, Cook left the first half, again aggravated by an injury. He didn’t return, but it wouldn’t have mattered. Alabama was so dominant for four quarters in the 34-0 win that no second-half heroics could have helped.
When Cook left the game midway through the first half with Alabama ahead 6-0, the Tigers had just 51 total yards.
His replacement, Drew Pyne was picked off by Malachi Moore on his fourth play and Alabama scored two plays later.
"I was out there doing my job,” Moore said of his third pick of the season, which he returned 31 yards. “I’ve got to score though. I feel like I should have scored.”
The 13 points was all the Crimson Tide defense needed. Heck, the field goal on the opening drive of the game was all the defense needed for this one.
Alabama’s defense was relentless, putting pressure on the quarterback and cutting off the perimeter run game. Missouri tested the middle of the defense with the run game, but found nothing.
The Tigers never found a rhythm, hitting on just a few big plays. And that was it.
The Crimson Tide went down to the wire against Georgia and South Carolina and the defense made the stops to secure victory. Saturday was different. There was no late challenge. Alabama controlled the game from the start and didn’t let up.
“We have to play Bama football,” linebacker Jihaad Campbell said. “That’s the goal. That’s our standard of defense. Everybody was talking with their pads today.”
A key to the dominance was limiting Missouri chances. The Crimson Tide held Missouri 2 of 11 on third-down conversions before the backups entered in the fourth quarter. Add three Alabama interceptions into the mix and it was a defensive mauling.
“You are always looking for the things in the wins that you do well,” DeBoer said. “We can hang our hat on and getting off the field. Those are momentum builders. That’s definitely something we can build off of.”
After some second-half miscues against Georgia, a letdown against Vanderbilt, and some mishaps with South Carolina and Tennessee, the shutout over the Tigers was a welcome change.
Alabama held Missouri to 239 total yards, including just 72 passing yards.
Now for the big question. Can the defense maintain this high level of dominance, particularly with LSU on the horizon?
“We just have to keep it going,” Campbell said. “Everybody knows what Alabama football is about. You’ve seen in the past what this program can do."