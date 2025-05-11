Justin Thomas Three Shots Behind Leader At Truist Championship: Roll Call, May 11, 2025
Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas carded a four-under, 66 in the third round of the Truist Championship in Philadelphia, Pa. on Saturday. His round places him three shots behind leader Shane Lowery entering the final round at the Philadelphia Cricket Club - Wissahickon Golf Course.
Thomas is now 11-under par through three rounds. He pared his first four holes on Saturday before dropping a shot on the par-5 fifth for a minor setback. Thomas responded by birding five of his next eight holes to put him in contention in the final round.
Sunday Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Baseball: Alabama vs. Georgia, 10 a.m. CT, SEC Network +
- Rowing: SEC Championships, Oak Ridge, Ga. 8:05 a.m.
Saturday Crimson Tide Results:
No Alabama Results on Saturday.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
111 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
May 11, 1954: Football player Harry Gilmer, New York Yankee announcer Mel Allen, Texas A&M head coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant, SEC Commissioner Bernie Moore and Georgia head coach Wally Butts were a few of the dignitaries who arrived in Tuscaloosa for the funeral of football coach Frank Thomas. It was said that Allen, who was in Cleveland announcing the Yankee-Indian game, became choked up on the air when he heard the word of his passing. Many considered Thomas the greatest coach produced by Notre Dame legend Knute Rockne. He was the first Rockne protégé to win a major conference championship and win a major bowl game. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"He was second to none. He compelled respect and he got it. He never asked for more than you could give. He was the greatest."- Harry Gilmer about coach Frank Thomas