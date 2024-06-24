Kalen DeBoer's Quest for The Top Recruiting Class in the Nation on The Joe Gaither Show
It was a big weekend around the Alabama football facility as the stafff hosted its final offiicial visitor weekend of the summer. Let's break down the Crimson Tide's latest commitment, talk about the class as a whole, dispell some narratives about Kalen DeBoer and talk about Isaiah Buggs' release from the Kansas City Cheifs on the Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show".
Alabama added its fourth offensive lineman to the Class of 2025 as Vigor High School's Micah DeBose decided to commit to the Crimson Tide on Saturday. Let's watch and describe what we see in this gargantuan offensive lineman from his Hudl highlight film.
The recruiting theme continues as the Crimson Tide received several positive predictions from prominent recruits. Is Nick Saban still involved with the recruiting? Is Alabama simply promising these recruits big NIL packages to commit? What's been the key for Kalen DeBoer building so much momentum in such a short time?
The program shifts for its final topic to Isaiah Buggs. The former Alabama defensive lineman was released on Monday by the Kansas City Chiefs amid a myriad of legal issues in Tuscaloosa. Why was Buggs released but other Chiefs in legal trouble retained on the roster?
